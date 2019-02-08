Carson Gregory fired up the nets for 14 points to lead Subway to a 36-21 win over Robbins Builders in the 3-4 age division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center.

Gregory scored six in the first half and eight in the second. Trey Jeter also hit double digits for Subway with 10 points.

Scoring four points each for Subway were Giovanni Dellosa, Matthew Dixon and Sasa Sellers. Avery Bazylak chipped in two points.

Olson Smith scored six for Robbins Builders. Hudson Riggs scored five, while Caleb Riggs and Hunter Tintzman each scored three. Finley Rodenbough scored two, plus Dylan Murray and Barrett Robbins each scored one.

In other 3-4 play:

808 My Crew 29, Carrow Window Films 28

Maximus Miller was the top scorer for My Crew with 10 points. Warren Smith scored six, while Michael Guin and Wyatt Ullery each scored five. Adam Nagy contributed three points.

Mack Horin led Carrow with eight points. Reese Rojas scored five, Jack Lee four and Maxx Carrow three. Scoring two each were Jazzlyn Drake, Mallory Horin, Maxim Laricher and Nora Reyes.

Ages 5-6

Frankfurt Law 28, DKM Custom Homes 16

Luke Horin was high-point player for Frankfurt with 16 points. Nolan Holstein and Trey Lee each scored six, while Griffin Terry added two points.

DKM Custom Homes was led by Blake Marracco with 12 points. Noah Taylor and Jack Ullery each scored two points.

The Will Lawyer 14, Championship Title 12

J.B. Martin led The Will Lawyer with eight points. Henry Frankfurt scored four and Sammera K. scored two.

Scoring four points each for Championship were Mason Lipker and Thatcher Sommerville. Jeremy Cronin and Zoe Fayard each chipped in two points.

Wild Willy’s 14, Budget Blinds 12

Jarvis Rickman led Wild Willy’s with 10 points while Ian Mcran scored four.

Connor Graham led Budget with eight points. Scoring two points each were David Forwood and Drew Tedder.

Aron’s Pool and Sap 20, Subway 18 (OT)

High-point man for Aron’s was Elijah Feagin with 14 points. Scoring two each were Harper Schmidt, Miller Smith and Talib Tate.

Chase Adkinson was tops for Subway with 10 points. Jayden Hall scored the other eight points.

Ages 7-8

Dynamic Pain 39, Budget Blinds 10

At the half, Dynamic led 28-6.

Logan Smith hit double digits for Dynamic with 10 points. Avery Cowles scored seven, while William Cowles, Jackson Ramsey and Cullen McLune each scored six points. Case Culhane and Cruze McLune each scored two.

Tyler Rojas scored six for Budget, while Jordyn Spence and Joseph Oakes each chipped in two.

Ace Hardware SW 39, JBJ Flooring 18

Ace had nine players put points on the board. Hamilton Martin led the way with 10 points. McCarver Dahlman scored eight. Contributing four each were James Espy, Malachi Grimes, Jack Harrel and Jackson Marracco. Noah Finkler and Hunter Ray each scored two and Bradley Griffin chipped in one.

Quentin Saviola scored eight for Flooring. Graham Herndon scored six and Connolly Barous, four.

Our Greenhouse 32, Merrill Lynch 15

Greenhouse had two players hit double digits, Brayden Jeter with 11 and Will Wortman with 10. Jordan Miles-Gallaway scored four, while Joey Kirschten, Jayden Rowell and Gavin Webb each scored two. Paul Leman contributed one point.

Heath Criswell led Merrill Lynch with seven points. Contributing three each were Treyvon Cooper and Rebekah Oho. Camren Davis chipped in two.

Frankfurt 1031 28, McGovern, O’Dell 26

Bentlee Bailey was high-point player for Frankfurt with 14 points. Scoring four each were Will Horin, Kade Kominos and Colton Romeo. Anthony Kirby scored two.

Max Thomas fired up the nets for 20 points to lead McGovern. Stephen Riggs scored four and Jax O’Dell chipped in two.

Ages 9-11

DKM Custom Homes 43, Frankfurt 1031 3

Scoring in double digits for Custom Homes were Mason George with 12 points, and Baylen Knox, 11. Fisher Baltzell scored eight, while Owen Atkins, Griffin Cann and Carter Phillips each contributed four.

Charlie Frankfurt scored the three points for Frankfurt.

Dynamic Pain 36, Last Cast Charter 17

Xavier Crawford was high-point player for Dynamic Pain with 12 points. Calix McLune scored seven. Pierce Malin, Tyler Nims and Aaron Rowell each scored four. Garret Figar scored three, and Brooks Chouinard and Kellen Ramsey each contributed two.

Scoring four each for Last Cast were Jacob Benkosky and Will Blanchard. Calvin Blackman scored three. Matthew Benkosky, Cole McLunney and Clayton Nelson each contributed two.

Pristine Painting 16, 808 Mafia 12

Carter Marracco scored eight for Pristine. Jayce Roberson scored six, while Jaden Fair and Hayden Messer each scored two.

Aiden Powell led Mafia with eight points. Scoring two each were Cole Rojas and Kameron Tsao.

Nathan Hall DMD 24, Angel’s Upholstery 20

Jordan Figueroa was tops for Nathan Hall with 12 points. Lavin McDaniel scored four. Scoring two each were Cameron Cook, Wesley Hall, Brody Hamell and Wade Hamell.

Gunnar Smith led Angel’s with eight points. Greyson Sommerwir scored six. Caleb Wright scored two and Azriel Kitchens chipped in one.

Black’s Ballers 34, Subway 29

James Boykin fired up the nets for 18 points for Ballers. Braxton Beard hit double digits with 14 points and Steven Lyons scored two.

Robert Pankratz led Subway with 10 points. Jabari Weeks scored eight. Ryder Matekovich and Brandon Schwind each scored four. John Rice scored two and Addison Babcock one.