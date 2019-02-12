Jackson Marracco tossed in eight points to lead Ace Hardware SW in a 22-16 win over Frankfurt 1031 in the 7-8 age division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center over the weekend.

The game was tied 10-10 at the half. Ace rallied in the second half with 12 points for the win.

Hamilton Martin scored six points for Ace, while McCarver Dahlman tossed in four. Scoring two each were James Espy and Malachi Grimes.

Tops for Frankfurt was Kade Kominos with six points. Bentlee Bailey scored four, while King Clemmons, Luci Frankfurt and Colton Romeo each scored two.

In other 7-8 action:

Budget Blinds 32, Merrill Lynch 30

Tyler Rojas and Jordyn Spence each scored 10 points for Budget, while David Feczko and Joseph Oakes each contributed six.

Treyvon Cooper was the high-point player for Merrill Lynch with 16 points. Camren Davis and Rebekah Otto both scored four. Tossing in two each were Heath Criswell, Jarret Fanella-Zimmer and Beau Tintzman.

McGovern, O’Dell 36, JBJ Flooring 19

Steven Riggs was the top scorer for McGovern with 14 points. David Lee and Jax O’Dell each scored six. Diego Rodriquez scored four, while Parker Bloom, Max Thomas and Lily Lechner each hit for two.

Trey MacDonald led Flooring with nine points. Connolly Barous and Graham Herndon each scored four and Adler Daugherty, two.

Dynamic Pain 28, Our Greenhouse 22

Cullen McLune and ZaiShawn Brown each put up eight points for Dynamic Pain. Others scoring were Cruze McLune, four; and Avery Cowles, William Cowles, Case Culhane and Jackson Ramsey, two.

Brayden Jeter was tops for Greenhouse with 14 points. Jayden Rowell scored four, while Will Wortman and Jordan Miles-Gallaway hit for two.

Ages 5-6

Championship Title 22, Budget Blinds 8

Judson Phillips led Championship with eight points. Others scoring were Thatcher Sommerville, six; Zoe Fayard, four; and Jeremy Cronin and Mason Lipker, two.

Connor Graham scored all eight for Budget.

The Will Lawyer 16, Wild Willy’s 0

Wyatt Kilpatrick scored six for The Will Lawyer. Others scoring were J.B. Martin and Sammera K with four each and Henry Frankfurt, two.

Frankfurt Law 26, Subway 16

Nolan Holstein was tops for Frankfurt with 10 points. Luke Horin scored eight; Trey Lee, four; and Amelia Reyes and Sophie Srnecek, two.

Chase Adkinson hit double digits for Subway with 14 points. Ellison Ingram chipped in the other two.

Aron’s Pool & Spa 27, DKM Custom Homes 16

Elijah Feagin fired up the nets for 25 points for Aron’s. Derrick Jones chipped in two.

Grayson Story led DKM with eight points. Blake Marracco scored four, while Luca Devito and Jack Ullery each scored two.

Ages 3-4

Subway 35, Carrow Window Films 27

Carson Gregory led Subway with 21 points. Trey Jeter scored nine, Matthew Dixon three and Avery Bazylak two.

Maxx Carrow hit double digits for Carrow with 10 points. Scoring four each were Jazzlyn Drake, Nora Reyes and Reese Rojas. Jack Lee scored three and Maxim Laricher two.

Robbins Builders 18, 808 My Crew 14

Scoring six each for Robbins were Caleb Riggs and Olson Smith. Grayton Robbins scored two, while Finley Rodenbough and Hudson Riggs each chipped in one.

Ryan Braga scored four for My Crew. Michael Guin and Maximus Miller each scored three, and Machesky Purvis and Warren Smith both contributed two.

Ages 9-11

Subway 24, Frankfurt 1031 19



Jabari Weeks led Subway with seven points. Others scoring were John Rice, four; Christian Erlich, three; and William Babcock, Ryder Matekovich, Robert Pankratz and Brandon Schwind, two.

Jayden Williams led Frankfurt with seven points. Charlie Frankfurt scored six; Alex Gomez, four; and Ryne Burks, two.

Angel’s Upholstery 29, Pristine Painting 20

Greyson Sommerwir led Angel’s with 11 points. Brayden Waters checked in with eight. Justine Zamora scored four, while Gunnar Smith and Cannon Wilber each contributed three.

Dylan Marracco was tops for Pristine with 11 points. Carter Marracco scored four. Isaac Holbrook and Jayce Roberson each scored two. Alex Sheperd chipped in one.

DKM Custom Homes 32, Dynamic Pain 22

Baylin Knox was the go-to guy for DKM with 12 points. Scoring seven each were Fisher Baltzell and Mason George. Owen Atkins, Griffin Cann and Carter Phillips each contributed two.

Aaron Rowell led Dynamic with five points. Scoring four each were Garret Figar, Calix McLune and Tyler Nims. Aiden Garza scored three and Kellen Ramsey two.

Nathan Hall DMD 31, Last Cast Charter 22

Jordan Figueroa was high-point player for Nathan Hall with 16 points. Cameron Cook checked in with 10 points, while Lavin McDaniel added three and Wesley Hall, two.

Will Blanchard led Last Cast with 12 points. Jacob Benkosky scored four. Chipping in two each were Calvin Blackman, Clayton Nelson and Fisher Nelson.

Black’s Ballers 37, 808 Mafia 15

Scoring in double figures for Ballers were James Boykin with 13 points and Braxton Beard, 12. Ethan Holstein scored six. Contributing two each were Karen Johnson, Seven Lyons and Parker Yates.

Aiden Powell scored six for Mafia. Alex Srnecek scored four, Cole Rojas three and Triston Nunez, two.