Coastal Cruisers had three players in double digits in their 52-16 win over Nathan Hall DMD in the 12-16 age division of the Destin Youth Basketball League at the Destin Community Center.

Brandon Harnish tossed in 14 points, Miles Johnson scored 12 and Damian Alexander hit for 10. Others scoring for Coastal were Jaxson Lapointe with eight, Jacob Castle five, and Christian Harnish, three.

Scoring four each for Nathan Hall were Jonathan McIntyre, Ian Thomas and Zac Thomas. Kelwin Tsao and Luke Whited added two points each.

Subway 38, Culver’s 35

Carter McIlwain was the high-point player for Subway with 18 points. Wyatt Wainwright scored seven, Kace Gould hit for six, Armin Kalausis five and Keegan Thomas two.

Jandel Gadea was tops for Culver’s with 23 points. Garret Jacobs scored 10 and Reeve Dwyer chipped in two.

Discount Watersports 55, Bearded Beach Hippies 39

Scoring in double figures for Watersports were Kenseth Jones with 24 points and Pavel Baturyn with 19. Kruz Watson scored six, while Price Bowen and Brady Kelley each contributed three points.

Daniil Baturyn knocked down 28 points for Hippies. Erik Scott scored four, William Thigpen three, and Alex Kruse and Jack Tenholder two each.