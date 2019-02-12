Despite a triple threat on Monday, anglers still managed to snag a few fish. The triple threat in question was - rough seas, fog and pesky dolphin.

"It was pretty much foggy all day," said Capt. Nick "Slay Daddy" Price of the Swoop.

Plus he said it was a bit bumpy, which made it a little harder to feel the bite.

But even with all that going on, his anglers managed to pull in more than a 100 fish.

Capt. Judah Barbee, who was running the Sweet Jody for Capt. Cliff Cox, said he ran into some of the same.

But again, his anglers still brought in several stringers filled with mingo, white snapper, lane snapper and more.