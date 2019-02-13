The Vandebilt Catholic girls basketball team easily extended its season by at least one more game on Tuesday night in Houma.

The Lady Terriers, the No. 12 seed in the Division II playoffs, rolled past 21st-seeded Lusher Charter for a 44-17 victory to improve to 15-11 overall.

The win setup a second-round matchup for the Lady Terriers at Teurlings Catholic on Monday night with a quarterfinal berth on the line.

Against Lusher, the Lady Terriers led 11-0 before Vandebilt coach Jerwaski Coleman began mixing in numerous younger players, a strategy he implemented throughout the game.

Coleman actually used mixtures of all older players, all younger players and different combinations of each all the way through the final buzzer.

Vandebilt led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter, 23-6 at halftime and 35-11 at the end of the third quarter and the outcome was never in doubt.

Lusher closed its season at 4-17 overall.

“Going into the game we wanted to play everybody,” Coleman said. “We wanted to get them a little playoff experience.”

Brittany Theriot led Vandebilt with 10 points and was followed by Janey Cheramie with eight points, Rebecca Lawrence with seven points and Leia Verret with seven six points.

Now Vandebilt will focus on its trip to Teurlings Catholic, a No. 5 seed which had a first-round bye and enters the game at 24-4 overall.

Coleman said based on his team’s tough schedule this season, which featured a stronger non-district schedule then playing some of the top teams in Class 4A like No. 4 South Terrebonne, No. 5 Ellender, No. 8 South Lafourche and No. 10 Assumption in district action, he expects the Lady Terriers to be ready for Monday night.

“This season we tailored our schedule (to playing tougher teams),” Coleman said. “The girls met every challenge that I wanted them to. It was to prepare us for this run that we are trying to make.”

And the Vandy players said they are ready to try their best to extend their season well beyond Monday night.

“It’s a good opportunity to again play with these players, who I consider my family,” Cheramie, a junior, said. “We need to limit our turnovers, but I think we will be fine. With this team, I think we can do it. I am blessed to have the opportunity to play with these girls.”

“We are really excited to try and beat them,” Lady Terriers junior Amy Parrott said of Teurlings Catholic. “Hopefully we can make it to the semifinals and maybe even the finals.”