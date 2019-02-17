LAKEWOOD RANCH – Chase Seiffert made bogey on two of his three opening holes on Sunday in the final round of the Web.com Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic.

It was emblematic of the type of round the 27-year-old professional would experience as he posted a 1-over-par 73 to finish in a tie for 12th.

Despite his worst effort on the par-72 Lakewood National Golf Club layout, it easily was the Panama City Beach resident’s best finish this season in the fifth Web.com tournament of 2019.

Mark Hubbard was the champion in the $550,000 LECOM Suncoast Classic, posting four sterling rounds to reach 26-under par 262. Maverick McNealy put up a strong challenge on the back nine on Sunday before settling for second at 264.

Seiffert started his day at minus-16, but a three-putt bogey on No. 1 and another bogey on the par-4 third hole foreshadowed an all-day struggle.

Twice Seiffert was able to battle back to even par for his round, the first time with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole. His only double bogey of the tournament, on the par-4 12th, set him back to 2-over par, but Seiffert again rallied.

He birdied the two other par 5s on his way in, Nos. 14 and 16, but bunkered his approach on the 72nd hole for the second straight day and couldn’t get up and down while carding a 73 for a 273 total.

Prior to Sunday, Seiffert’s top finish this season was 51st in Bogota, Colombia. In 2018, Seiffert tied for ninth in the PGA Traveler’s Championship in June, and tied for eighth in the Web.com Tour Championship in September.