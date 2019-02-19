It may be windy or cool outside, but sheepshead don’t care.

“Regardless of the weather, the sheepshead bite is good this time of year,” said Pete Wright of The Ships Chandler.

The Ships Chandler will be hosting the fifth annual Destin Sheepshead Shootout on Saturday, March 2.

“It’s a 100 percent payout for the biggest fish,” Wright said.

Entry fee for the one-day event is $25. Not to fret, there will be prizes for the second and third largest sheepshead as well.

Out of the nearly 100 fishermen entered last year, local angler John Pearman took top honors with a 9 pound 6 ounce fish.

For this tournament, anglers can fish of the pier, docks, kayaks or boats and any where they want to.

“That kind of levels the playing field on competition in the tournament,” Wright said.

Wright said the sheepshead bite has been good around the bigger structures. Just last week a local angler caught three sheepshead over 10 pounds, he said.

“Typically the better fishing is going to be around the bridges … they congregate more around those,” he said.

So anglers can try their luck around the Mid-Bay Bridge, as well as the Clyde B. Well Bridge (331 bridge) and the Brooks Bridge.

“But the best fishing seems to be around the Destin bridge, the jetties and East Pass,” he said.

However, the sheepshead bite can be a bit finicky.

“It’s tough to feel, so if you think you have a bite then you better go ahead and try it out,” Wright said.

Artificial lures are acceptable as well as live baits for the tournament. Live shrimp, oysters and fiddler crab work well.

Fishing begins at 7 a.m. Any angler that has a line in the water prior to 7 a.m. will be disqualified.

Weigh-in for tournament is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on March 2 at The Ships Chandler. Only one fish, whole weight, per angler can be entered. Anglers can bring their fish by boat or by vehicle.

In the event of bad weather, fishermen will be notified the night prior to the tournament. If the tournament is called off, all entry fees will be refunded.

“We’ve had a tremendous tournament regardless of the weather,” Wright said. “It gives you a good excuse to get out on the water and have some fun.”

Entry fee for the event needs to be dropped at The Ships Chandler, located at 646 Harbor Boulevard in Destin, no later than 5 p.m. March 1.