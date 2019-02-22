Throw in some good pitching, savvy base running and multiple hits and you’ve got the recipe for victory.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Destin Lady Marlins were clicking on all three as they chalked up a 16-0 three-inning victory over the Meigs Wildcats in middle school softball action.

“We had a solid pitching staff today,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

Destin seventh grader Ava Smith struck out the first six batters in the Wildcats first two at bats. Fifth grader Izzy Douglas came in as relief in the third.

“We also had a couple of good plays out in the field,” O’Brian said. “Our girls got in there and listened, that was the key."

In addition to playing well on defense, the Marlins put the bat on the ball and ran the bases like bandits.

As a team, the Lady Marlins collected 13 hits with MJ Toth leading the way with three doubles and a single. Olivia Payne cracked out two triples, while Smith and Brody Hlavaty each had two singles. Hannah Isham slapped a double and Blakely York and Ashlynn Priest each singled.

And once on base, there was no stopping them.

“They picked up every single sign I gave them,” O’Brian said. “They were stealing like a thief.”

Destin put up three runs in the first inning and then exploded in the second for 10 runs on eight hits for a 13-0 lead.

With darkness and the fog closing in, the Marlins scored three more runs in the bottom of the third for a run-ruling on the game.

O’Brian was elated with the win and bragged on her team and coaching staff.

“They got in there and did what I’ve coached them to do,” she said. “When you have players like that and a good coach staff, it wins ball games.

“That’s my first win; I’m going to take it,” the new coach added.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. game Monday at home against the Lewis Falcons.