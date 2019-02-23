The Covenant Christian Academy softball team rolled to a 17-2 victory over Franklin at the Centerville Tournament on Friday.

Talyn Faulkner got the win in the circle for CCA after working all three innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out three and walking one.

At the plate, leaders for the Lady Lions (1-1 overall) were Jaida LeBoeuf (three hits, two doubles, four RBIs), Haviland Jackson (three RBIs, three hits) and Emma Aucoin (triple).

Franklin fell to 0-1 on the season.

ASSUMPTION 7,

ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 7 (GAME SUSPENDED BECAUSE OF DARKNESS)

At Napoleonville, the Ascension Christian at Assumption nondistrict game on Friday was called because of darkness and will be resumed later in the season.

Before the game was called, Lindsey Gros had three hits and two RBIs for Assumption (0-0 overall), Gabbie Boudreaux had two hits and two RBIs and Raegan Alleman hit a homer.

In the circle for Assumption, Abbey Ayson worked five innings, allowed four earned runs on nine hits and struck out three and Alleman worked three innings, allowed no hits, no runs, struck out three and walked none.

Ascension Christian entered the game at 0-0 overall.

BRUSLY 10,

SOUTH TERREBONNE 2

At Brusly, the Lady Gators fell to 0-2 after the nondistrict loss on Saturday and Brusly improved to 3-0 overall.

BASEBALL

ALEXANDRIA 3,

TERREBONNE 1

At the Brusly Tournament, the Tigers were no-hit in the game and fell to 1-1 overall.

Adin Ross scored the run for Terrebonne and Bryce Dobson had the RBI.

Chandler Falgout and D’brenden Hill each pitched for the Tigers.

Alexandria improved to 3-0 overall.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 17,

NORTHWEST 0

At the Westlake Tournament, the Cardinals improved to 1-0 overall and Northwest fell to 0-2 overall.

Blair Robichaux got the win on the mound for the Cardinals and struck out five and Zach Templet struck out five in relief.

Offensive leaders for the Cardinals included Brayden Walters (2-for-4, double), Robichaux (2-for-3, RBI), Thomas McGoey (2-for-3, three RBIs), Jack Meyer (2-for-2, RBI), Wes Toups (two RBIs) and Devin DeSandro (two RBIs).

ST. AUGUSTINE 5,

ELLENDER 2

At the Tri-City Baseball Classic in Patterson, the Patriots fell to 1-1 overall and the Golden Knights improved to 1-1 overall.

Drake Billiot worked four innings and had seven strikeouts for Ellender and Bryce Duplantis worked three innings on the mound.

Offensive leaders for the Patriots were Billiot (hit, RBI), Devin Verdin (hit) and Keaton Pepper (hit).

SOUTH TERREBONNE 7,

EAST ST. JOHN 5

At the Tri-City Classic at Morgan City, Mason Hebert picked up the win in relief as the Gators improved to 1-1 overall.

He worked 1 1/3 innings, allowed two hits, no runs, struck out none and walked one.

David Lirette started for the Gators, allowed five hits, four earned runs, struck out four and walked two and Brady Bowen and Cameron Hebert also pitched for South Terrebonne, which was led offensively by Nick Brunet (three hits, double, three RBIs) and Shea Pitre (two RBIs).

East St. John fell to 1-1 overall.

ST. JAMES 8,

MORGAN CITY 5

At the Tri-City Baseball Classic in Morgan City, Alec Mahler got the win on the mound for the Wildcats after going five innings, allowing three hits, no earned runs, struck out two and walked two and Logan Gravois also pitched in the win.

Offensive leaders for St. James included Ke’shawn Coleman (two RBIs), Tyler Steib (two hits), Logan Gravois (two hits, homer) and Bryson Matherne (two RBIs).

Morgan City fell to 0-2 overall.

BASEBALL GAMES RAINED OUT

The Vandebilt Catholic vs. Walker game and H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ascension Catholic games set for Friday in the Brusly Tournament was rained out.

The tournament will resume today and games will also be played Sunday.