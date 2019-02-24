The Covenant Christian Academy baseball team picked up two wins at the Morgan City tournament on Saturday.

The Lions defeated St. Augustine, 4-3, and Ellender, 9-4, on Saturday.

In their game against St. Augustine, Blaine Boudreaux had a walk-off double in the seventh inning to win the game.

Leaders at the plate for CCA (4-0 overall) were Austin Champagne (2-for-3), Boudreaux (RBI) and Trenton Holloway (RBI).

Roth John was the winning pitcher. He allowed two hits, no runs and stuck out one in two innings. Caleb Bergeron (3 1/3 innings, five hits, three runs, two earned runs, three strikeouts and four walks) and Cameron Olivier (two strikeouts) also pitched.

In their win over Ellender, John went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Boudreaux had a RBI hit.

Hunter Coffman (two innings, one hit, three runs, two strikeouts) was the winning pitcher for CCA, while Adam Jenkins (five innings, five hits, one run, one earned run, two strikeouts) also pitched.

ELLENDER

In the 9-4 loss to CCA on Saturday, Courtenay Francis had two hits for the Patriots. Keaton Pepper had two hits and a RBI, and Devin Verdin recorded three hits.

Ellender (1-3 overall) also lost to Central Lafourche, 14-4, at the Morgan City tournament on Saturday. Drake Billiot had two hits with a RBI, and Jacoby Williams had a double.

SOUTH TERREBONNE

The Gators’ scheduled games at the Morgan City tournament was rained out on Saturday.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC

At the Hammond tournament, the Terriers (1-2 overall) picked up a 9-0 win over Hammond on Saturday.

Josh Shelly was the winning pitcher for Vandebilt, throwing eight strikeouts with no walks.

Shelly also went 3-for-3 at the plate, and Dawson Martinez had two RBIs.

TERREBONNE

The Tigers (3-1 overall) won two games on Saturday, defeating Walker 8-4 and Brusly 15-7.

In their win over Walker, Chandler Falgout went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Braxston Lovell went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Bryce Dobson pitched five innings, allowing four hits, one run, one earned run and striking out two batters. Adin Ross, Brad Fitch and Falgout also pitched.

In their win over Brusly, Braxston Lovell led the way at the plate by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Jacob Collins had two RBIs, while Cole Lovell, Falgout, Cullen Butler (solo home run), Bryce Dobson (2-for-4, RBI), Ross and Drennan Theriot (two RBIs) had run scoring hits.

Caden Burgard pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Tigers, giving up two hits, five runs, one earned run, three walks and striking out three batters. Butler (3 1/3 innings, two hits, one run, three strikeouts, one walk) and Jacob Collins (two innings, one strikeout) also pitched.

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

At the North Vermilion tournament, the Warriors (1-2 overall) lost both of their games on Saturday.

During a 7-5 loss to Vermilion Catholic, Caleb Polk went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Warriors. Hayden Fontana and Trevor Bour had RBIs.

Roger was the losing pitcher, allowing one hit, four runs (all earned) and three walks. Jace Adams (six innings, four hits, three runs, two earned runs and three strikeouts) also pitched.

In a 7-4 loss to Kaplan, Bour went 2-for-4 with a RBI to lead the Warriors at the plate.

Polk was the losing pitcher in 2 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, three earned runs, one strikeout and two walks. Thomas Amadore (six innings, three hits, three runs, two earned runs, six strikeouts, four walks) and Caleb Trahan also pitched.

PREP SOFTBALL

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC

At the St. Thomas More GrandSlam tournament in Lafayette, the Lady Terriers dropped games of 18-7 to St. Joseph’s and 15-5 to St. Louis Catholic on Friday.

Vandebilt won 17-14 in eight innings on Saturday.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

At the Centerville tournament, the Lady Lions routed Jenearette, 23-3, in three innings on Saturday.

Leading batters for the Lady Lions (2-2 overall) were Emily Allemand (2-for-3, five RBIs), Talyn Faulkner (3-for-5, three RBIs), Jaida LeBouef (3-for-5, three RBIs), Emma Aucoin (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Journe’ Sauceberry (2-for-2, four RBIs).

Celena Odom (2 2/3 innings, two hits, four strikeouts) and Faulkner (one strikeout) were the winning pitchers.

CCA also lost to Lacassine, 10-6, on Saturday.

TERREBONNE HIGH TOURNAMENT POSTPONED

The Terrebonne High School softball tournament was postponed due to the weather. It will be played on April 5-6.

LAFOURCHE SCORES

Saturday’s results from teams in Lafourche, Assumption and St. James parishes will be printed in Monday’s paper.