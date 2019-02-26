After failing to connect last week, the Destin Marlins unloaded on the baseball Monday connecting for 13 hits and a 14-2 win over the visiting Lewis Falcons in middle school baseball action.

“Our bats finally came alive,” said Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon.

The big stick for Destin was Braxton Taylor who went four-for-four at bat with a double and three singles. Connecting for two hits each were Wyatt Wainwright with a double and a single, Hunter Barber with a two singles, Ethan Davis with a double and a single and Caleb Reeder with a home run and a single for three RBIs.

“We had a good practice last week and got a lot of things straight as to what we want to accomplish this year,” Cawthon said. “We left the field a different team (after the 6-0 loss to Meigs).”

And it was apparent on Monday.

After giving up one run in the top of the first, Destin came in and scored two runs on two hits. Taylor singled up the middle and scored on a hit from Barber.

In the top of the second, Lewis scored one last run on a hit and an error.

The Marlins came in and put the bat on the ball for five runs. Wainwright led things off with a single up the middle and moved around on a ground out. Reeder reached on an error and Taylor singled to left. With the bases loaded Davis singled to left to score Wainwright. Reeder came in on a throwing error. Donovan Monsees reached on a fielder’s choice and two runs scored. The next Marlin grounded out then Barter singled to bring in two runs for a 7-2 ball game.

In the third, Destin picked up four more runs. Wainwright doubled up the middle and Christian Erlich walked. Reeder singled to center and Wainwright scored. Taylor singled and later scored on a single up the middle from Monsees.

In the fourth and final turn at bat for the Marlins, Zander Davis walked and scored on a line drive home run to left by Reeder. Taylor and Davis hit back-to-back doubles with another run scoring for a 14-2 game.

Lewis failed to score in the top of the fifth, which led to a 10-run ruling on the game.

“Our guys are competing for a spot … right now all spots are up for grabs,” Cawthon said. “Everybody is getting their opportunity. We’ll see who is going to produce.”

Up next for the 1-1 Marlins is a 5 p.m. game Wednesday in Freeport against Freeport Middle School.