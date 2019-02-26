At its recent February meeting in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved multiple changes in the various fisheries. Here’s a look at some of those changes.

Shore-based shark fishing

FWC approved changes to shark fishing regulations, including management changes for the shore-based shark fishery.

The rules are intended to increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering for the fishery and address some of the public safety concerns related to the fishery.

The rule changes go into effect July 1, 2019, and include:

• Creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit. This permit will be required for all shore-based shark anglers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license.

Change: Require those under 16 to take the educational requirement associated with the permit unless they are fishing with an adult who already holds the permit.

• Prohibit chumming when fishing for any species from the beach.

• Require immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore.

Change: Require anglers to cut the leader, line or hook to prevent delaying release of prohibited species.

• Require that prohibited shark species remain in the water (when fishing from shore or from a vessel).

• Require the use of non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks to target or harvest sharks when using live or dead natural bait (when fishing from shore and from a vessel).

• Require the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook when targeting sharks (when fishing from shore or a vessel).

Scallop season

The FWC set the date for the 2019 bay scallop season for Gulf County to be Aug. 16 through Sept. 15.

The commission is looking to set the bay scallop season for 2020 in Gulf County to be July 1 through Sept. 24.

Information was provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.