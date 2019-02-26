The countdown has begun.

Only three days left until the Destin Little League Association season begins with opening day festivities set to swing into action Saturday.

The day will kickoff at 9 a.m. with a parade of teams from the Destin Elementary School down Kelly Street to Dalton Threadgill Little League Park. Word is that the all-girl Lee Nissan T-ball team will be leading out in this year’s parade.

“I’m very excited about the season,” said Destin Little League president Howard Wortman. “We’ve got a good group of younger teams."

The league boasts about 335 youth spread across 30 teams.

The breakdown of this year league is as follows:

Baseball – Two major-league teams, five kid-pitch teams and seven machine-pitch teams.Softball – Two major-league teams and four machine-pitch teams.As for the younger ones, four T-ball teams and six coach-pitch teams.

After an introduction of teams and the first pitch is thrown out, each team will play a 1-hour exhibition game.

“We will be going all day until 4 p.m.,” Wortman said with hopes that others from the community will come out and watch and enjoy the fish fry.

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House along with Lucky Dog Fish Market will be donating all the fish and fixings for the fish fry for a suggested $5 donation.

Also on the agenda for the day is a one-pitch coaches game as well as team photographs.

Regular season play for Destin Little League begins March 4.