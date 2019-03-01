Out of a field of 41 participants a few competitors rose to the top to claim top honors in the Destin Senior Pickleball Classic held at the Destin Community Center earlier this week.

In the Men’s 70-plus division, Ed McCormick and Marvin Klipple teamed up for a first place finish.

Bruce Knight and Joe Mauro won the Men’s 50s division, while Bill Meyers and Terry Dan won the Men’s 60s.

In women’s competition, Diane Boone and Margaret Robitaille won the Women’s 50/60’s category, while Ronnie McCormick and Marlene Wolfe won the Women’s Mature bracket.

In mixed doubles, Debbie Schroeder and Mark Schroeder teamed up to win in the 50-67 age group. Rick Bryla and Ronnie McCormick took gold in the Mature bracket.