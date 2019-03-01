Michael Haynes knocked two out of the park to lead TayGray Photography in a 22-6 win over Ace in the Hole in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Haynes ripped a double and two home runs for five RBIs.

TayGray stepped out to a 10-3 lead in the first inning and then picked up another 10 in the third. The game was over in four innings.

Joe Feltner hit three singles for three RBIs for TayGray and Jen Phillips connected for three singles for two RBIs.

Andy Collins led Ace with an inside-the-park home run and a single for two RBIs. Brittany Mainor hit two singles.

Boathouse Oyster Bar 19, Fender's Collision 2

Boathouse started strong with the 10-run limit in the top of the first inning. They picked up three more runs in the fifth and six in the sixth for the win.

John Buie led Boathouse with a homer, double and two singles for four RBIs. Brandon Patzig hit three singles, and Steffani Saddler doubled. Stu Vanhousen also clobbered a home run.

Adam Mooney and Chelsea Womack each hit two singles for Fender's. Lynda Tanner singled for and RBI.

Boathouse Oyster Bar 18, Pool Sharks 6

At the end of two innings, Boathouse led 14-1. In the top of the third, Boathouse scored two runs and then picked up one more in the fifth.

Pool Sharks scored five in the bottom of the fifth.

John Buie knocked in six runs for Boathouse on a home run, double and a single. Jordan Brewer connected for three singles for an RBI, and Chrissy Theison hit two singles for two RBIs.

Brittney Foester tripled, doubled and singled for four RBIs for Pool Sharks. Anthony Bartolo hit two singles, and Ty Greenfield tripled for an RBI.

Bradley Textile 19, Hancock Whitney Bank 7

Bradley jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first two innings. Bradley added one in the fourth, and two runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the win.

Donnie Montrey was the top batter for Bradley with two triples, a double and two singles for five RBIs. William Eads knocked in five runs on two home runs and a single, while Kristin Meyers hit two triples, a double and a single for an RBI. Ryan Grandstaff also clobbered a home run.

Todd Schragg led Hancock with a double and two singles for two RBIs. Mike Jones hit three singles for an RBI and Chris Rubino hit two doubles for two RBIs.