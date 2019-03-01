Logan Gaithen knocked in eight runs to lead Whiplash in a 24-8 win over The Track in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Gaithen blasted three out of the park to bring in eight runs.

Whiplash scored six runs in the first, two in the second and led 13-6 at the end of four innings. In the fifth, Whiplash rallied for 11 runs. The Track answered with two in the bottom half.

Dakota Blackburn slapped a home run, two doubles and a single for four RBIs for Whiplash and Ashlyn Newby doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Ci Wells doubled and singled for an RBI for The Track. Jane Blanken hit two singles for two RBIs and Millie Santiago hit two singles for an RBI.

Kona Brew Crew 21, Backstreet Ballers 1

Brew Crew had the game in hand 16-0 at the end of two innings. The game was over in five.

Mike Ogden led Brew Crew with a homer, triple, double and a single. Sami Unterseh also connected for a hit.

Top batters for Backstreet were Jimmy Huff and Kyle Horton.

Navigators 20, Backstreet Ballers 2

Navigators scored the 10-run limit in the second inning and manged to put the game away in five.

Cleve Miles led Navigators with a double and three singles. Ryan Marcell and J.R. Gross each hit two doubles and a single.

Korey Horton and Justin Hutchinson each tripled and singled for Ballers.

2 Birds Coffee 16, No Affiliation 8

Top batters for 2 Birds were Danny Owens, Jason Smith and Nick Chase.

Sam Senor, Josh Craigin and Brooke Faile led No Afflilation at the plate.