Although the Destin Marlins suffered a 10-1 loss to the visiting Ruckel Rams in middle school softball action, they did have one highlight.

Seventh grader Blakely York blasted one over the right field fence for a solo homerun in the third inning.

Batting in the No. 7 hole in the order, York connected on the first pitch over the plate.

“It was a high pitch,” she said.

Even though she admitted she doesn’t normally like high pitches, “it looked right to me … that’s why I swung,” York said.

After contact, she wasn’t sure it was going over.

“Not really, not until I saw it get to the grass and then I was like, 'Oh God, it’s still in the sky,'” she said.

The ball sailed over the right field fence for the only score of the night for the Lady Marlins.

Destin had a hard time with Ruckel. The Rams put up six runs in the first inning.

“They have powerhouses at the bat and they came out confident, aggressive and ready,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian.

Destin, on the other hand, was maybe a little intimidated, O’Brian said.

“But we finally stated putting the bat on the ball about the third or fourth inning,” she said.

“Blakely had a great hit … a solo shot homerun over the right field fence. She cleared it,” O’Brian said.

“She got up there and aggressively attacked the ball.”

Ruckel managed to put up a run in the second inning on a couple of hits and then three more in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Destin’s Izzy Douglas, a fifth grader, put a shot past the Rams shortstop for the only other hit for the Marlins.

In the bottom of the sixth, Olivia Payne drilled a shot down third but the Rams third baseman was able to make the catch.

“We finally started getting the bat on the ball but it was a little late,” O’Brian said.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. game at home Wednesday against the Pryor Pirates.