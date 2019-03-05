Too many errors and a failure to get it done at the plate were the demise of the Destin Marlins as the visiting Ruckel Rams walked off with a 20-0 victory in middle school baseball.

When asked the question as to what was the downfall of the Marlins, Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon said that’s easy to pinpoint.

“Fourteen errors. You can’t make 14 errors in anything and have a chance,” Cawthon said.

“Not taking anything away from them (Ruckel) … they hit a few balls good but we gave them a whole lot of runs. We played far from our best baseball,” he said.

Ruckel came out in the first inning and put up 17 runs on nine hits and just as many errors by the Destin defense. Jack Hurtado, Raiden LaFortune, Cooper Mee and Brock Marello each hit a double for the Rams in that inning.

Destin stepped up to bat in the bottom half and failed to connect.

Ruckel put up another run in the second and then finished it off with two in the fourth.

The Marlins did manage to get a couple of hits, one from Caleb Reeder and the other from Hunter Barber.

Manning the mound for the Rams and taking the win was Kai Bailey. He allowed no runs or hits across two innings, striking out five and walking one. Noah Hunter came in as relief and finished the game.

Destin’s Dylan Matekovich took the loss giving up 11 runs on six hits on one-third of the first inning. Destin wound up using a total of four pitchers. Braxton Taylor came in for a third of an inning, Noah Wright pitched two-and-a-half and Price Bowen finished up the fourth.

Up next for the Destin Marlins is a 4 p.m. game at home against the Pryor Pirates.