The Destin Marlins dominated on the tennis courts Wednesday with a 7-0 showing for both the boys and girls teams over the Shoal River Mustangs at Bluewater Bay Tennis Center.

“It was really good to see all the players having a fun time and being good sports,” said Destin Coach Brett Chipser. “Everyone from both Destin Middle and Shoal River played great matches and should be very proud of themselves.”

However, Chipser said the two highlights of the day were watching the No. 1 girls singles and No. 1 girls doubles match be decided by a tiebreaker.

In girls singles play, Destin’s Elle Stubbs pulled out a 7-5 win over Shoal’s No. 1 player.

Destin’s No. 2 player, Keira Keener walked off the court with a 6-0 victory as did the No. 3 seed player, Gysel Nohrenberg.

Abby Fortenberry won 6-2 for Destin in the No. 4 spot and GiGi Biro won 6-0 for the Marlins.

As for doubles play, Stubbs and Biro combined for that tie-breaking win, 6-4, over the Mustangs.

Keener and Nohrenberg teamed up for a 6-1 victory.

In boy’s play, Destin’s No. 1 player, Gates Chipser won 6-0 as did No. 2 player, Eisley Ingram.

Gabriel Stevens, in the No. 3 spot, won his match 6-1, and Palmer Robbins, No. 4, won 6-0. Destin’s No. 5, Vlad Stasenka, won his match 6-2.

In doubles, the Marlin’s Ingram and Chipser combined for a 6-0 victory, as did Stasenka and Robbins.

Up next for the Marlins is a 4 p.m. match Monday against the Pryor Pirates. The contest will be played at Choctawhatchee High School.