The Destin Lady Marlins took care of business at home Wednesday with a 5-3 win over the visiting Pryor Pirates of Fort Walton Beach in middle school softball action.

“We jumped on them early. We were able to put some bunts down and we stole a lot of bases again,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian. “We did struggle at the plate, but we were able to put the ball in play when we needed to and put our runners in scoring position."

After holding the Pirates scoreless in the top of the first, Destin came in and scored one run. Hannah Isham walked and then stole second. Olivia Payne put down a bunt to move Isham around to third. Isham finally stole home for a 1-0 start.

In the second, Destin sat the Pirates down again. Marlin pitcher Ava Smith struck out one and then fielded a pair of grounders for the other two outs.

In the bottom half, Destin picked up another run. Izzy Douglas walked and then stole all the way around for the score and a 2-0 game.

Pryor finally got on the board in the top of the third on a pair of hits.

In the bottom half, Destin answered with two runs on a double to left field by Smith.

In the top of the fourth, the Pirates added another run on two hits.

Destin scored one last time in the bottom half. Addy Taylor was awarded first after being hit by a pitch. Reagan Palmer, who was pinch running for Taylor, stole around to second and scored on a single to left center by M.J. Toth for a 5-2 game.

With darkness closing in, Pryor collected one last run on two hits before being shut down by the Destin defense.

“Our defense did a great job,” O’Brian said. “They were able to knock it down and we had minimal errors. We took care of business. It was good to put a W in the book.”

Up next for the Marlins is a 4 p.m. road game Monday to Fort Walton Beach for a rematch with the Pryor Pirates.