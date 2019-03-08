An energized Destin Marlin team put the Pryor Pirates away 5-1 in middle school baseball Wednesday afternoon in Destin.

Earlier in the week, the Marlins suffered a 20-0 loss to the Ruckel Rams, but they performed a complete reversal on Wednesday.

“The turnaround today was energy,” said Destin Coach Matthew Cawthon. “We were moving on every pitch … we had some enthusiasm. We looked like a ball team today."

Alex Kruse started on the hill for the Marlins and struck out the first five batters in two innings.

“Alex did a fine job,” Cawthon said.

Kruse pitched four innings, facing 12 batters, striking out five and giving up only one hit.

Caleb Reeder finished up on the mound in the fifth inning. He struck out one and gave up one hit.

As for the Marlins offense, Destin recorded four hits with Reeder leading the effort with a solo home run in the third inning.

The home-run shot was Reeder’s second of the season. The eighth grader said it was a fastball he clobbered over the left center-field fence.

However, he said it didn’t feel that good coming off the bat.

“I didn’t think I got all of it,” Reeder said.

But it was soon evident that he did as it sailed out of the park.

Destin got on the board early with two runs in the first inning. Reeder was hit by a pitch and stole around to third. He eventually slipped in home on a passed ball. Braxton Taylor walked and scored on a single up the middle from Donovan Monsees.

Reeder got his homer in the third and then Destin picked up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Matekovich walked, stole around to third and scored on a wild pitch. Zander Davis walked and later scored on a single up the middle from Taylor.

Pryor put a run on the board in the top of the fifth on one hit.

“We hit a lot of really hard baseballs. I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but that’s the name of the game. Sometimes you hit it right at them and other times you don’t,” Cawthon said.

“But we’re heading in the right direction.”

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. road game Monday to Fort Walton Beach for a rematch with the Pryor Pirates.