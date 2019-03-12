Danny Owens connected for four hits to lead 2 Birds Coffee in a 26-6 win over Backstreet Ballers in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Owens cranked out a home run, double and two singles.

At the end of two innings, 2 Birds was up 11-2. In the third, 2 Birds scored the 10-run limit. The game was over in five innings.

Brandon Brookshaw hit two doubles and two singles for 2 Birds, while Kelcie Faulk hit two singles.

Laura Cooper, Kyle Horton and James Higgins each hit two singles for Backstreet.

Whiplash 20, No Affiliation 15

Dakota Blackman was tops for Whiplash with a home run for three RBIs. Felicia Feran knocked in two RBIs and David McKinney drove in three runs.

Matt Molina led No Affiliation with two home runs for four RBIs. Frank Kaesser ripped an inside the park homer and Brooke Faile knocked in two RBIs on a hit.



Navigators 17, Fender Collision 16

Navigators jumped out to an 11-7 lead in the first two innings. They scored the rest of their runs in the fourth for the win.

Bart Hardy, Richard Ritnour and J.R. Guess each hit two singles for Navigators.

Scott Hamilton hit a home run and a single for Fender. Kolter Riggs doubled and singled and Todd Womack hit two singles.

Kona Brew Crew 24, The Track 12

Big hitters for Kona were Jerry Dameron, Ottis Fowler and Cody Knowles.

Ci Wells, Jordan Thiesson and Eric Howell were top batters for The Track.