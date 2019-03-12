It was a bit of a challenge for the Destin Marlins on Monday but they overcame to post a win over the Pryor Pirates in middle school tennis action.

For the Destin tennis team they are used to playing on clay courts with a wind screen surrounding their field of play.

On Monday their accommodations at Choctawhatchee High School were a bit different — open courts with a hard surface.

“For most of them it was their first match on a hard court,” said Destin Coach Brett Chipser, noting the ball tends to travel faster and bounce higher on hard courts.

As for the absence of a wind screen, “It really does make a difference. But I’m really proud of them and how they are adapting,” Chipser said as he watched the team compete.

In boys play, Destin won all five singles matches, some easier than others.

Gates Chipser, playing in the No. 1 slot, beat Pryor’s Raul Perez, 6-0.

Destin’s No. 2, Eisley Ingram beat Joey Gonzales, 6-3.

As for the 3s, Destin’s Charlie Frankfurt fought his way back from being down 5-2 to win 7-5 over Cayden Dodd.

“I started hitting more top spin and not trying to aim it so much,” Frankfurt said.

Plus he recalled what one of his baseball coaches told him one time about not giving up.

“The wheels can always fall off,” Frankfurt said, noting he hung in there hoping that the wheels would fall off for his opponent.

In the No. 4 slot, Destin’s Palmer Robbins broke a tie with Jamarian Sholtz for a 7-5 win.

And Destin’s No. 5 Vlad Stasenka pulled off a 7-5 victory as well over Jorge Cano of Pryor.

In the girl’s competition, Destin won four out of five.

Destin’s No. 1 seed, Elle Stubbs fell to Wynter Downs, 6-0.

Keira Keener, Destin’s No. 2 seed beat Genesis Sanchez, 6-2.

Gysel Nohrenberg, playing in the No. 3 slot, beat Pryor’s Madison Skewers, 6-1.

Abby Fortenberry, No. 4 seed, won 6-3 over Kai Davis, and GiGi Biro beat Alexea Lawson, 6-2.

As for the doubles matches, they were called due to rain.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. match against the Bruner Spartans on Thursday at the Fort Walton Beach Tennis Center.