Todd Preston knocked in three runs to lead Emerald Coast Chiropractic in a 7-4 win over Hancock Whitney Bank in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Preston blasted a home run and a double to bring in the three RBIs.

Chiropractic took an early 4-1 lead in the first two innings. By the end of four, Hancock had closed it down to a one-run game.

Chiropractic picked up a run in the fifth and sixth innings for the win.

Teresa Imdieke hit two singles for an RBI for Chiropractic, while Chelsea Womack connected for two hits as well.

Todd Schrag belted an inside-the-park home run and a double for an RBI for Hancock. Chris Edmondson and Mike Jones each hit two singles.

TayGray/2 Brother’s 18, Pool Sharks 0

TayGray dominated from the get-go putting 11 runs on the board in the first two innings. The game was over in five.

Joey Binaco slapped a home run and two singles for four RBIs for TayGray. Josh Snyder homered, doubled and singled for three runs and Amber DeStaven hit three singles for an RBI. Neil Washington also hit two home runs and Michael Haynes, one.

Aaron Bradley and Anthony Bartolo each hit a double for Pool Sharks.

Boathouse Oyster Bar 28, Ace in the Hole 18

In the first inning, both teams put up five runs. In the second, Boathouse began to pull away with five more runs and then seven more in the third for a 17-9 lead.

In the fourth, Boathouse exploded for the 10-run limit. The game was over in five.

Stu VanHoussen was the big stick for Boathouse with a home run, two doubles and a single for four runs. John Bouie connected for a triple, two doubles and a single for four RBIs, and Steffani Saddler tripled and hit two singles for two RBIs. Others hitting home runs were Brandon Patzig with two and Jordan Brewer, one.

Pat Whelan knocked in seven runs for Ace on a grand slam and two singles. Jason Young hit three doubles and a single for an RBI, and Kay Hilton singled.

Hancock Whitney Bank 20, TayGray/2 Brothers 19

Hancock took an early 5-3 lead in the second inning and put up seven more in the third for a 12-9 advantage. TayGray battled back and took the lead 16-15 in the top of the fifth. Hancock got the advantage back in the bottom half with two runs.

In the top of the sixth, TayGray put up three runs to go up by two runs. Hancock managed to score three in the bottom half for the win.

Taylor Campbell led Hancock with a home run, triple and two doubles for five runs. Todd Schrag connected for three doubles and a single for four RBIs, and Mike Jones belted an inside the park home run and a double for three runs. Davey Bazylak knocked a home run shot.

Josh Snyder cracked out three home runs, one inside the park, plus a single for a total of five runs for TayGray. Neil Washington hit three doubles and a single; Michael Haynes belted a home run, triple and a single for four runs; and Tiffany Werner doubled for an RBI.