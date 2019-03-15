After two rounds of golf, the Destin Lady Marlins are 2-0 on the links.

Wednesday, the Lady Marlins beat Walton Middle School 128-182 at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club in Destin.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Marlins played six holes against the Ruckel Rams at Rocky Bayou Country Club in Niceville posting a 116 to 132 victory.

“We’ve gotten off to a good start this season winning our first two matches,” said Destin Coach Patricia Malpass.

“We have a lot of experience and depth,” she said.

Destin has eight returning players on the team that help to capture the Okaloosa County title last year.

Showing off some of that talent on Wednesday against Walton was Camryn Lux who led the Marlins with a 27.

Shooting a 33 was Piper Lindsley.

Marlee Rountree and Aaliyah Miile each shot a 34. Juliana Hock scored a 36 and Madeleine Swilley shot a 38.

Against Ruckel on Tuesday, Lux again was out front for the Marlins with a 26.

Rountree and Hock each posted a 29. Lindsley shot a 32, and Miille carded a 33. Swilley posted a 42.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. round March 27 at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club against Emerald Coast Middle School of South Walton.