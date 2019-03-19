Ryan Grandstaff knocked in six runs to lead Bradley Textile in a 27-23 win over TayGray/2 Brothers in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Grandstaff hammered out two home runs and two singles for the six RBIs.

At the end of two innings, TayGray led 11-9 and 18-13 at the end of three. In the top of the fourth, Bradley’s scored two and then blew the game open in the top of the fifth with 12 runs.

With time out on the clock, TayGray finished up with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kristin Myers doubled and hit three singles for two RBIs for Bradley while Donnie Montry doubled and hit three singles for an RBI.

Neil Washington led TayGray with a home run shot, two doubles and two singles for five RBIs. Michael Haynes cranked out a home run and three singles for four RBIs, and Shardae Hernandez hit two doubles and a single for an RBI. Jason Little also belted a home run.

Emerald Coast Chiropractic 12, Pool Sharks 8

Emerald Coast Chiropractic jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first two innings. By the end of fourth, Chiropractic was up 12-8. Both teams were scoreless the next couple of innings with Chiropractic taking the win.

Todd Preston was tops for Chiropractic with six RBIs on a home run and two doubles. Mike Henry doubled and hit two singles, while Beth Henry singled.

Anthony Bartolo led Pool Sharks with a triple, double and a single for an RBI. Michael Robbins hit three singles, Brandon Wilson hit two singles for an RBI, and Brittney Foerster doubled and singled for two RBIs.

Bradley Textile 25, Pool Sharks 14

Bradley Textile started strong with seven runs in the first and second innings and then nine in the third for a 23-2 lead.

In the fourth, Bradley scored two and Pool Sharks answered with one.

In the fifth inning, Sharks rallied with 11 runs but came up short.

Cody Maddux was top batter for Bradley with a double and four singles for four RBIs. Donnie Montry tripled and hit three singles for four RBIs, and Rita Cummings hit four singles for two RBIs. Ryan Grandstaff clobbered a homer.

Aaron Bradley hit four singles for an RBI for Pool Sharks. Michael Robbins slapped a home run and a triple for three RBIs, and Jen Robbins singled for an RBI.

Ace in the Hole 20, Hancock Whitney Bank 17 (9 innings)

Ace in the Hole led 10-4 after four innings. In the top of the fifth, Ace scored one and then Hancock put up seven runs in the bottom half.

In the top of the sixth, Ace kept the lead with six runs. Hancock answered with two in the bottom half.

With time running out in the seventh inning, Hancock scored four runs to force the game into extra innings.

At that point, the game went to one-pitch play. Ace scored three in the ninth and then held Hancock scoreless for the win.

Tyler Stahlhut was the big stick for Ace with two home runs, a double and two singles for six RBIs. Jason Young hit a double and three singles for three RBIs, and Casey Leirer doubled and hit four singles for two RBIs.

Todd Schrag led Hancock with a triple, two doubles and two singles. Matt Campbell tripled and hit two doubles for three RBIs, and Jen Bazylak tripled and hit two singles for an RBI. Shaun Schrag cranked out a home run.