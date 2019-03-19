Step and Sweat Class

Beginning April 3, the city of Destin will be offering a Step and Sweat Class on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. at the Destin Community Center.

This cardio workout will include aerobics using an elevated platform for both easy and intermediate levels of choreography. Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels. For more information, call 654-5184.

CVHN annual Smile Mile and 5K

The Children’s Volunteer Health Network (CVHN) will host their 3rd annual Smile Mile and 5K presented by St. Joe Community Foundation on Saturday, May 11 at WaterColor.

The 5K kicks off from Marina Park at 7:30 a.m. with the Smile Mile starting shortly after at 8:15 a.m. Both races will be a loop race beginning and ending at Marina Park and running through the tree canopies of the WaterColor community. This is a family friendly race and strollers are welcome in both the 5K and Mile Race.

Registration before April 1 is $15 for children and $30 for adults. After April 1, cost is $25 for children and $35 for adults.

All proceeds from this event benefit Children’s Volunteer Health Network a non-profit organization located in Santa Rosa Beach.

Shape and Sculpt Class

Starting April 1, the city of Destin will be offering a Shape and Sculpt fitness class on Mondays from 9-10 a.m. at the Destin Community Center.

This light-weight, high-repetition workout is set to fun music with a focus on strengthening your muscles.

Classes are $5 per class and are open to all ages and fitness levels. For more information, call 654-5184.

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

The city of Destin will be offering men’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament (up to five players) on March 30. Play will begin at 9 a.m. and go throughout the day.

Space is limited to the first 12 teams and teams must register at the Destin Community Center. The team sponsorship fee is $100 and must be paid before the team can be placed on the schedule. The last day to register a team is March 22. All players must be at least 17 to participate. For more information, call 850-654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.