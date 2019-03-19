Whiplash dominated from the start for a 31-1 win over Backstreet Ballers in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Whiplash put up the 10-run limit in the first inning and then added six more in the second for a 16-1 lead. The game was over in five.

Nick Wells led the effort for Whiplash with two home runs and two doubles. Logan Gaither cranked out two home runs, a double and a single, and Jeremy Maines two doubles and two singles.

Mike Ingram hit two singles for Backstreet, while Korey Horton doubled.

2 Birds Coffee 17, Navigators 10

2 Birds led 8-3 at the end of two innings and 15-6 after five. In the sixth inning, Navigators put four runs on the board and 2 Birds answered with two.

Nick Chase led 2 Birds with a triple and three singles. Sam Senor hit three doubles and Dan Owens doubled and hit two singles.

Ryan Marcell hit three doubles for Navigators. J.R. Gross doubled and hit two singles, and Richard Ritnour connected for three singles.

No Affiliation 21, Fender Collision 19

Ethan Randolph led No Affiliation with a home run and a single for four RBIs. Zach Cragin doubled and singled for three RBIs, and Matt Molina hit two singles for three RBIs.

Scott Hamilton led Collision with two homers and a triple for six RBIs. David Beard slapped a home run and two singles for three RBIs, and Kolton Riggs hit two doubles for two RBIs.

The Track 24, Fender Collision 9

Lee Major led The Track attack with a home run shot and three singles for three RBIs. Eric Howell hit three singles for an RBI, and Milli Santiago singled for an RBI.

Chelsea Womack knocked in five runs on two singles for Collision. Barry Buchannan hit three singles for four RBIs, and Kolton Riggs hit two singles for two RBIs.