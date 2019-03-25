With the water heating up, so is the hunt for the elusive ling, also known as cobia or lemon fish. Here’s a list of local cobia tournaments that will be coming up soon.
Destin Cobia Tournament
HarborWalk Marina
• Captains Party: 6 p.m., March 25 at Emerald Grande Ballroom.
• Entry fees: $500 for overall division and $250 for 30-feet and under boats.
• Tournament dates: This tournament begins when the first registered boat brings in a cobia caught off the beach and ends on April 30.
• Weigh-in: Daily at HarborWalk Marina. Scales close at 7 p.m.
• Awards: TBA
Cobia World Championships
Harbor Docks
• Captains Party: 6 p.m., March 29 at Harbor Docks, BBQ dinner on the dock.
• Entry fees: $400 and $200 for 29-foot and under boats.
• Tournament dates: March 29 – May 6.
• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily at Harbor Docks
• Awards Party: 6 p.m., May 6 at Harbor Docks.
AJ’s Spring Fling Cobia Tournament
AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., April 4 at AJ’s.
• Entry fee: $375 before March 29, $500 thereafter.
• Tournament dates: April 5-7.
• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.
• Awards ceremony: Approximately an hour after the last fish is weighed on Sunday at AJ’s.
Crab Cruncher Classic
Harbor Docks
• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6 p.m. April 11.
• Entry fees: $750.
• Tournament dates: April 11-15.
• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. at Harbor Docks.
• Awards party: 6 p.m., April 15 at Harbor Docks.
Destin Flathead Classic
Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House
• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6 p.m., April 25 at Boshamps.
• Entry fee: Overall, $500; 26-feet and under, $250; Ladies, $100; Juniors, $100; and Pier Division, $50.
• Tournament dates: April 26-28.
• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily behind Boshamps on the harbor.
• Awards party: noon-8 p.m., April 28 at Boshamps.