With the water heating up, so is the hunt for the elusive ling, also known as cobia or lemon fish. Here’s a list of local cobia tournaments that will be coming up soon.

Destin Cobia Tournament

HarborWalk Marina

• Captains Party: 6 p.m., March 25 at Emerald Grande Ballroom.

• Entry fees: $500 for overall division and $250 for 30-feet and under boats.

• Tournament dates: This tournament begins when the first registered boat brings in a cobia caught off the beach and ends on April 30.

• Weigh-in: Daily at HarborWalk Marina. Scales close at 7 p.m.

• Awards: TBA

Cobia World Championships

Harbor Docks

• Captains Party: 6 p.m., March 29 at Harbor Docks, BBQ dinner on the dock.

• Entry fees: $400 and $200 for 29-foot and under boats.

• Tournament dates: March 29 – May 6.

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily at Harbor Docks

• Awards Party: 6 p.m., May 6 at Harbor Docks.

AJ’s Spring Fling Cobia Tournament

AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., April 4 at AJ’s.

• Entry fee: $375 before March 29, $500 thereafter.

• Tournament dates: April 5-7.

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Awards ceremony: Approximately an hour after the last fish is weighed on Sunday at AJ’s.

Crab Cruncher Classic

Harbor Docks

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6 p.m. April 11.

• Entry fees: $750.

• Tournament dates: April 11-15.

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. at Harbor Docks.

• Awards party: 6 p.m., April 15 at Harbor Docks.

Destin Flathead Classic

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6 p.m., April 25 at Boshamps.

• Entry fee: Overall, $500; 26-feet and under, $250; Ladies, $100; Juniors, $100; and Pier Division, $50.

• Tournament dates: April 26-28.

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily behind Boshamps on the harbor.

• Awards party: noon-8 p.m., April 28 at Boshamps.