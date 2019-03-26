With the game deadlocked after three innings, 2 Birds Coffee pulled off an 18-13 victory over The Track in the Coed Division II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

2 Birds put up five runs in the fourth to go up 12-8 and then added six more in the fifth.

Jason Smith and Sam Senor each connected for three singles for 2 Birds. Nick Chase hit two singles.

C.I. Wells led The Track with a home run and two singles. Millie Santiago hit three singles and Kay Hatt connected for two singles.

Kona Brew Crew 31, No Affiliation 12

Otis Fowler belted a triple, double and three singles for six RBIs to lead Brew Crew. Smi Unterseh hit three doubles and two singles for six RBIs, and Michael Ogden slapped two home runs and two doubles for five RBIs.

Josh Cragin led No Affiliation with two doubles and a single for two RBIs. Frank Kaesser doubled and singled for two RBIs, and Missy January hit two singles for an RBI.

Fender Collision 19, Backstreet Ballers 7

David Beard connected for five hits to lead Fender Collision. He belted a home run, two triples and two singles for five RBIs. Brad Desgranges hit a home run and a single for five RBIs, and Chelsea Womack hit a double and two singles for three RBIs.

Justin Hutch hit two singles for four RBIs for Backstreet. Nick Dugger singled for an RBI and Mike Ingram singled for an RBI.

Whiplash 20, Navigators 6

Whiplash stepped out to a 12-1 lead in the first two innings. Whiplash went on to add one in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win.

Logan Gaither hit two doubles and a single for Whiplash. Taylor Shipley doubled and singled and Ashley Newby hit three singles.

J.R. Gross connected for two doubles and a single for Navigator. Bart Hardy and Angeliana Cooper each hit two singles.