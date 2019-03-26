Nate Decker connected for five hits to lead Boathouse Oyster Bar in a 27-6 victory over Hancock Whitney Bank in the Coed Division I Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Decker clobbered an inside-the-park home run, a double and three singles for two RBIs.

Boathouse stepped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning. In the second, Boathouse exploded for the 10-run limit. In the third, Boathouse picked up four runs and then put the game away in the fifth with eight runs.

Brandon Patzig slapped a home run, double and two singles for five RBIs for Boathouse. Stuart VanHoussen cranked out two homers for six RBIs, and Guido Candeias belted two homers for three RBIs. Andrea Hardin hit three singles for two RBIs.

Mike Jones led Hancock with two singles for an RBI. Matt Campbell doubled for an RBI and Jen Bazylak single for an RBI.



TayGray/2 Brothers 27, Emerald Coast Chiropractic 15

TayGray scored the 10-run limit in the second and fourth innings to put the game away in five innings.

Josh Snyder was the big stick for TayGray with two home runs and a double for five RBIs. Michael Haynes knocked in three RBIs on two home runs and a double, Jason Little homered, tripled and singled for an RBI, and Shardae Hernandez doubled and singled for an RBI.

Lee Perdue was tops for Chiropractic with two home runs, one over the fence, one double and a single for three RBIs. Shawn Wood clobbered a home run and two doubles for three RBIs, and Teresa Imdieke hit three singles for two RBIs. Don Edwards also hit a home run.

Bradley Textile 21, Emerald Coast Chiropractic 12

Textile jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first two innings. In the third, both teams scored two runs. Textile went on to score four in the fifth and five in the sixth for the win.

Ryan Grandstaff led Textile with two home runs, a double and two singles for five RBIs. Cody Maddox hit two triples, two doubles and a single for three RBIs, and Samantha Baker tripled and singles for three RBIs. William Eads and Corey Griffith each hit home runs.

Don Edwards belted a grand slam for Chiropractic, plus another home run for a total of six RBIs. Teresa Imdieke tripled and singled, and Beth Henry hit two singles. Shawn Wood also hit a home run.

Ace in the Hole 18, Pool Sharks 14

Pool Sharks took an early lead, 9-4, in the first inning. In the third, Ace put two runs on the board and then exploded for nine in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Casey Leirer hit two triples and a double for four RBIs for Ace. Jason Young connected for two triples and a single for an RBI and Kristen Goergen doubled and singled for three RBIs. Ron Norville hit a home run.

Michael Robbins led Pool Sharks with a home run and a single for five RBIs. Ty Greenfield hit two doubles and Jen Robbins singled.