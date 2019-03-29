Both Destin Marlin teams lost on the road Thursday to the Davidson Panthers in middle school tennis action in Crestview.

The Destin girl’s team lost 4-3, while the boys took a 6-1 tumble.

“The Davidson players played great matches and as always showed good sportsmanship,” said Destin Coach Brett Chipser.

In the girl’s competition, Destin’s No. 3, 4 and 5 player won their matches.

Gysel Nohrenberg, playing in the No. 3 spot, beat Sherlyn Garcia 6-3.

Destin’s No. 4, Abby Fortenberry won 6-0 over Isabella Marsteller. And No. 5, Ashley Calogero won 6-2 over Sara Wilson.

The Marlins No. 1 Elle Stubbs lost 6-0 to Ashlee Hammonds, while No. 2 player Keira Keener lost 6-1 to Gabreielle Pfaff of Davidson.

In doubles play, Stubbs and GiGi Bior lost 6-1, while Fortenberry and Nohrenberg lost their doubles match 6-4.

In the boy’s competition, Gates Chipser and Eisley Ingram teamed up to win the only match for the Destin boys with a 7-5 victory in doubles play. Charlie Frankfurt and Palmer Robbins lost their doubles match 6-1.

In singles play, Destin’s No. 1 seed, Chipser lost 6-4 to Ethan McNeil of Crestview.

Ingram lost 6-2 to Robert Corthell, while Frankfurt, playing in the No. 3 seed hole, lost 6-2 to Eli Parsons.

Robbins, Destin’s No. 4 seed, lost 6-4 to Logan Taylor, and Gabriel Stevens of Destin lost 6-0 to Bryce Bracewell.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. match at Bluewater Bay Tennis against Ruckel Middle School.