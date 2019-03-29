Not one, two or three but four — that’s how many home runs the Destin Marlins slapped out of the park in a 15-2 victory over the Lewis Falcons in middle school baseball action in Valparaiso Wednesday afternoon.

As a matter of fact, Destin’s lead-off hitter Braxton Taylor put the barrel on the ball for a solo homerun shot over the center field fence to get things started. Caleb Reeder reached on an error, then Donovan Monsees blasted one over the left field fence for a two-run homer. Zander Davis followed with a single then Ethan Davis clobbered one over the center field fence for a two-run shot. Noah Wright and Gavin Garrity each singled but didn’t score. Destin led 5-0.

The Destin defense was just as strong as their bats. Destin sat Lewis down quickly on a pop fly, strike out and a ground out.

In the top of the second, Destin picked up two more runs. With two outs, Monsees reached on an error. Up next, Davis hit a dinger over the left field fence for two RBIs and a 7-0 lead.

Lewis scored its only two runs in the bottom half on two singles and an error.

After a scoreless third inning, Destin came back strong in the fourth. Taylor led out with a triple to right field and scored on an error. Caleb Reeder was hit by a pitch and Zac Clark reached on an error. The next batter grounded out and Reeder scores. Up next, Logan Reeder singled to left and Clark scored. Jayce Cunningham singled up the middle then Matekovich doubled to left with Logan Reeder and Cunningham both scoring for a 12-2 game.

In the fifth inning, Destin put up three more runs on a double by Alex Kruse and a couple of Lewis errors.

For the game, Destin used two pitchers. Caleb Reeder faced 14 batters, gave up four hits, struck out four and walked one. Matekovich finished up the last two innings, facing 10 batters, striking out three and giving up one hit and two walks.

"It was just a great, all-around effort on the mound," said Destin Coach Matt Cawthon.

"Everybody played really hard and we took care of business and played the game the way it's supposed to be played," he added.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. game Monday at home against Baker Middle School.