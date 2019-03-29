Fresh off of Spring Break, the Destin Lady Marlins didn’t miss a beat posting two victories in two outings on the golf course.

On Tuesday, Destin hosted Emerald Coast Middle School at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club and walked off with a 131-163 win.

Wednesday, Destin took on the Shoal River Mustangs of Crestview and posted a 125-169 victory across six holes at Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin.

“We came back from Spring Break with our busiest week,” said Destin Coach Patricia Malpass.

“So far we have won our first four matches of the season and the girls are playing some good golf, but there’s still room for improvement,” she said.

On Tuesday, under windy cool conditions at Indian Bayou, Destin’s Camryn Lux led the Marlins with a 28, while Aaliyah Miille checked in with a 33.

Juliana Hock was close behind with a 34 and Marlee Rountree followed with a 36. Piper Lindsley scored 38 and Darbi Fraser, 41.

On Wednesday, the weather was much better with sunny skies at Emerald Bay.

This time Destin’s Hock stepped up and led the Marlins with a 29. Lux carded a 30 and Rountree a 31. Fraser scored a 32, Miille 35 and Lindsley 37.

“I think we’ll continue to improve and the girls will be ready for our county tournament in a couple of weeks,” Malpass said.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. match on Tuesday against the Bruner Spartans of Fort Walton Beach. The round will be played at Indian Bayou in Destin.