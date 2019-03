The Shoal River Mustangs came up short on the links to the Destin Marlins in middle school girl’s golf action at Emerald Bay in Destin on Wednesday.

The undefeated Destin Marlins won the six-hole match 125-169.

Shoal River’s No. 2 player, Briane Forte, finished on top for the Mustangs with a score of 41. Second best score for the Mustangs was Lauren Woodward with a 42. Shooting a 43 for Shoal was Sasha Koweslowski and Elise Buddles. Gabrielle Green shot a 45 and Sabrina Handy a 46.