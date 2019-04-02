Brad DesGranges connected for four hits to lead Fenders Collision in a 33-15 win over Whiplash in the Coed Division II Softball League play at Morgan Sports Center.

DesGranges smacked a home run, a double and two singles for Fenders.

At the end of four innings, Fenders led 13-11. In the next two innings, Fender scored the 10-run limit in both the fifth and sixth to blow out Whiplash.

Todd Womack clobbered a home run and two singles for Fenders and David Beard doubled and hit three singles.

Dakota Blackburn led Whiplash with a home run, triple and a double. Logan Gaither hit two doubles and a single and Taylor Shipley connected for two singles.

The Track 17, No Affiliation 16

The Track jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first inning. By the end of three, The Track was up 17-11.

Knocking in five runs for The Track was Mike Ingram. Brian Kelly belted a home run for three RBIs, and Jess Ram had three RBIs.

Top batters for No Affiliation were Jordan Thiesson, Mike Robbins and Kay Hall.

Backstreet Ballers 23, The Track 9

At the end of two innings, Backstreet led 12-6. In the third, Backstreet picked up seven more and then added four in the fourth for a 23-7 advantage. The Track picked up two last runs in the fifth.

Kyle Horton led Backstreet with three home runs for nine RBIs. Korey Horton knocked in four RBIs and Jen Robbins, two.

C.I. Wells and Jason Jamison each knocked in two runs for The Track and Jane Blanken singled for an RBI.

Kona Brew Crew 20, 2 Birds Coffee 12

Down 10-8 after four innings, Brew Crew battled back with five in the fifth to go up 13-10. In the last two innings, Brew Crew tacked on seven more runs for the win.

Mike Ogden led Brew Crew with two home runs, two doubles and a single. Krista Eubanks doubled and hit two singles and Heather Davis hit two singles.

Danny Owens connected for two doubles and a single for 2 Birds. Nick Clase hit three singles and Ronnie Lee, two. Jason Smith clobbered a home run.