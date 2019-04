The Destin Lady Marlins chalked up their fifth victory on the links with a 128-149 win over the Crestview Davidson Panthers at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach.

Juliana Hock and Camryn Lux each carded a 31 for the Marlins. Marlee Rountree and Aaliyah Miille both shot a 33. Madeleine Swilley scored a 35 and Darbi Fraser shot a 43.