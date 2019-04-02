Putting the bat on the ball was the name of the game for the Destin Marlins as they put the visiting Baker Gators away 15-2 in middle school softball action in Destin Monday afternoon.

“Big hits was the difference … we had several big hits,” said Destin Coach Kati O’Brian as she walked off the field. “I know Brody (Hlavaty) got her a solid one … Olivia (Payne) got her a solid hit and then our girls just kept going through the lineup hitting.”

After sitting the Gators down in the first inning on three strikeouts from Ava Smith, Destin came in and put up six runs on seven hits. MJ Toth and Hannah Isham put down back-to-back bunts, and then Payne ripped a double to left center for an RBI. Smith followed with a single and then Hlavaty unloaded on the ball for a triple to left field for two RBIs. Others getting hits in the first were Izzy Douglas and Jessica Pierce.

In the second, Destin again shut Baker down. Smith struck out the first two batters then Hlavaty, at shortstop, fielded a grounder for the next putout.

In the bottom half, the Marlins scored six more runs as Destin continued to hit the ball. Hlavaty, Blakely York, Pierce, Toth and Isham all connected for hits.

In the third, Destin didn’t give an inch to the Gators with two strike outs and a pop fly for an out.

Destin added two more runs in the third with Toth hitting a single to score two RBIs.

In the top of the fourth, Baker finally put two runs on the board on a couple of Destin errors.

In the bottom half, Destin added one last run on a hit from Mykean Pope.

In the top of the fifth, the Marlins held the Gators scoreless for run-ruling on the game.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. game at home Wednesday against the Freeport Bulldogs.