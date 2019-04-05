After a late start, the Destin Marlins beat the Bruner Spartans in girl’s golf action on Tuesday at Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club in Destin.

Destin won the three-hole match 58-88.

Leading the Lady Marlins was Juliana Hock with a 13. Aaliyah Miille carded a 14 and Camryn Lux scored 15.

Marlee Rountree scored 16, Emmy Chandler 20 and Victoria Torres, 22.

With the win, the Lady Marlins move to 6-0 on the season.

Up next for Destin is a 4 p.m. game on Tuesday at Indian Bayou against the Ruckel Rams.