It’s one thing to hear the fish tales about the big one that got away, but it’s another to see one big catch after another hit the docks. And before the rain set in Thursday afternoon – big catches were the name of the game on the docks in Destin.

Earlier in the week, Capt. Reid Phillips and his group from Delaware, Maryland and Virginia Beach filled a tub with fish while fishing aboard the Rewind. They had some huge triggerfish in the mix to go along with big mingo, white snapper and a scamp.

Capt. Steve Hauesler on the First Light and his group came in with a rack full of triggerfish and mingo, plus a bonus scamp on Tuesday.

Atlanta anglers on the Sure Lure with Capt. Don Dineen pulled in some huge triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and a scamp as well.

Ohio fishermen on the Bow’d Up with Capt. Brady Bowman filled the racks and then some on Tuesday. The guys came in from an eight-hour trip with Almaco Jack, some huge triggerfish, scamp, mingo, white snapper and a hogfish. The hogfish, looks nothing like a hog. It’s bright orangey-red with yellow tail.

Capt. Bowman said the group also released about eight grouper on the trip as well as several red snapper.

Tennessee anglers on the Screamn Drag with Capt. Bryan Kelley loaded up with some big triggerfish, white snapper and mingo. Fishermen on the Just-B-Cause with Capt. Ken Bolden pulled in the same on Tuesday.

Wednesday was just as good if not better on the Gulf of Mexico.

Capt. Alex Hare on the Silver King and a family from Michigan hooked up with some big white snapper, mingo and triggerfish. Before Hare started cleaning the catch, the family was already making plans to take the fish to Brotula’s for the hook-and-cook.

“We’ve been looking forward to it,” the mother said.

The party boats were even getting in on the big fish action.

Capt. Dennis Kendrick on the Destiny came in with the fish boxes filled with some big stringers loaded with triggerfish, mingo, white snapper and even a red grouper.

“We had a better grade of fish today,” Kendrick said, noting the big mingo and triggerfish.

“Fishing has been good and getting better all the time,” he added.

Capt. Casey Godwin took about 60 anglers out on the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit on Wednesday. They loaded up on the mingo, triggerfish and white snapper as well.

Anglers on the Vengeance with Capt. Matt Pearson filled the nails and then some with mingo, white snapper and triggerfish.

“We must have thrown back 75 red snapper,” Pearson said.

Red snapper season doesn’t open for the federally permitted boats, which is the majority of the charter boats, until June 1.

A Michigan family on the Finest Kind with Capt. Jason Mikel landed some huge triggerfish, Almaco Jack, amberine, mingo and white snapper. As the deckhand was hanging up the catch I heard the family chatting about who caught the biggest fish and won the bet. Apparently there was $20 on the line or a car wash. After it was all said and done I’m not sure who won.

Georgia anglers on the Sea Fix with Capt. Jason Hallmark had some of the biggest triggerfish of the day. The average size across the rack had to be about 7 pounds or better. They also had three big lane snapper, some mingo and white snapper as well.

As Capt. Kendrick said, “Fishing has been good and getting better …”

See you at the docks.