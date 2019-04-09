The crew aboard the Lucky Dog lived up to its name this past weekend as they were lucky enough to bring in the one and only cobia in the AJ’s Spring Fling Cobia Tournament — taking home more than $16,000 in prize money.

The lone ling caught by local angler Josh Cannon weighed in at 67.8 pounds.

Capt. Cody Gray of the Lucky Dog said they had fished hard on Saturday, but didn’t spot a fish.

“It was so foggy you couldn’t see another boat until it was right in front of you,” Gray said.

“It’s kind of a waste of time when you’re sight fishing,” he added.

Fishing for cobia, also known as a ling or lemonfish, is all about spotting them on the top, but sun is needed.

On Sunday, the sun popped out and they were able to see.

Fishing down west near the Portofino at Pensacola Beach, they spotted a pair of cobia around 1 p.m. One ate an eel and the other a ruby lip.

“They kept getting tangled up so we cut the small one loose,” Gray said.

Cannon fought the fish for about 20 minutes.

“He came right up to the top,” Gray said, noting Miller Phillips easily got a gaff in the fish.

With the 60-plus pound fish on the boat, they crew continued to fish, but didn’t see another fish.

They managed to make it back to the scales at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar with 30 minutes to spare.

Although the run down to the Portofino was a haul, Gray said, “It paid off.”

It paid off to the tune of $16,215 in prize money.

This was the crew’s first tournament aboard the new Lucky Dog, a 57-foot Bayliss.

However, it will not be the last. Gray said they plan to fish in the Crab Cruncher this weekend at Harbor Docks.