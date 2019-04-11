GALLIANO – The Thibodaux High track and field teams took dramatically different paths to winning the boys and girls team championships Wednesday night at the Lafourche Parish Track Meet at South Lafourche High School.

The Tigers dominated from beginning to end to claim the boys title with 106 points, followed by E.D. White Catholic (82), South Lafourche (54.50) and Central Lafourche (43.50).

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers needed to finish ahead of the E.D. White in the final event to win the girls team title. Thibodaux earned 90 points to E.D. White’s 87 points and were followed by Central Lafourche (77) and South Lafourche (28).

"I’m pretty happy with the results. We feel like everyone is on course heading into district," Thibodaux coach Daniel Trosclair. "We’re happy to get out of the meet fairly injury free. We have a few bumps and bruises to heal and a few things to tweak."

Entering the final girls event, Thibodaux was one point ahead of E.D. White. Both squads had seven first place finishes. In the 4x400-meter relay, the Lady Tigers overtook the Lady Cardinals for the lead on the second lap and won in 4:14.00 to secure the title.

"We didn’t know how close it was," Trosclair explained. "We go into every race trying to win. They put it all out there and ran a very good time. They gave themselves a little edge at the end."

"I actually thought we were ahead because they had announced that beforehand. I knew it was close," E.D. White girls track coach Donald Grabert said. "We basically didn’t have a 400-meter relay because one girl got sick, and we did have an 800-meter relay. So two relays we probably could have scored. But I thought we did pretty well though. It was a good meet."

Thibodaux’s Ja’Mya Holmes was named girls Track MVP with wins in the girl’s 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and 4x200-meter relay. Central Lafourche’s Key’ona Gabriel earned girl’s Field MVP for victories in the triple jump and long jump. She also won the 400-meter run.

Meanwhile, Thibodaux won 11 of 18 boys events, cruising to the team championship. The Tigers got victories from Track MVP Luke Sweatman (800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs), Byron McPherson (100-meter and 200-meter dashes) Dravon Dunmiles (110-meter hurdles), 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays, Maurquel Price (triple jump), Harvahn Hill (discus) and Field MVP Rashod Robinson (long jump). Robinson also placed second in the triple jump.

"Our jumps all-around did pretty well. We had a couple of hiccups in the pole vault, but hopefully we can get that settled," Trosclair said. "It’s important to score well early so you can get yourself in a good rhythm. The running crew did well and maintained that momentum the rest of the meet."

Thibodaux and Central Lafourche will be in the 7-5A district meet next Thursday at Thibodaux High School and E.D. White and South Lafourche will compete in the 7-4A district meet Wednesday at Assumption High School.

"We’re going to be chasing Vandebilt. Vandebilt’s got a good team," Grabert said. "Hopefully, we’ll be at full strength and can challenge them. We had a couple of sick girls (Wednesday) and had to DQ some relays, switch some people around. I think we’ll do even better next week. If we can get everybody where they belong, we’re going to give them a run for their money."