The South Terrebonne softball team’s upset bid in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs fell just short on Thursday when the No. 27 Lady Gators fell 4-3 at No. 6 Grant.

South Terrebonne (6-25 overall) scored two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, while Grant (17-10 overall) countered with to two runs in the second and two in the fourth.

Leaders at the plate for South Terrebonne (four hits, error) were Kellsie Clement (two hits), Mikenzie Authement (hit, two walks) and Maddie Boquet (hit).

Authement worked all six innings, allowed four hits, four earned runs, struck out five and walked two.

THURSDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

DESTREHAN 13,

TERREBONNE 5

At Houma, the Tigers fell to 12-13 overall and to 3-6 in District 7-5A and got two hits, a double and RBI from Braxston Lovell, two hits and an RBI from Cole Lovell, a double from Brad Fitch and a triple from D’Brendon Hill.

Destrehan improved to 19-8 and to 9-0 in district.

DUNHAM 14,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 4

At Baton Rouge, Cameron Labit had two solo homers and added another hit for the Trojans as they fell to 6-18 after the nondistrict loss.

Dunham improved to 21-6 overall.

HAHNVILLLE 8,

THIBODAUX 6

At Thibodaux, Hahnville improved to 11-16 overall and to 7-2 in District 7-5A while Thibodaux dropped to 16-14 and to 1-7 in district.

Leaders at the plate for Thibodaux were Philip Simmons (two hits, two RBIs, double) and Julien Kliebert (two hits, RBI).

EAST ST. JOHN 10,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 3

At Reserve, the Braves fell to 9-11 on the season and to 4-5 in District 7-5A and the Wildcats improved to 15-11 and to 8-3 in district.

Noah Prosperie was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Braves, Jase Boudreaux was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Tate Bates and Caleb Doucet each added a hit and Cole Sposito had an RBI.

Boudreaux, Cullen Nyssen, Luke Lirette and Doucet all pitched for the Braves.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 16, ELLENDER 2

At Houma, the Cardinals improved to 25-0 overall and to 10-0 in District 7-4A in a five-inning victory over the Patriots, who fell to 4-20 overall and to 1-9 in district.

Brayden Walters (three innings) and Brandon Boudreaux (two innings) combined to throw a no-hitter for the Cardinals.

Leaders at the plate for E.D. White were Devin DeSandro (2-for-2, two doubles, five RBIs), Blair Robichaux (hit, RBI), Jack Meyer (two hits, two RBI), Michael Clement (2-for-2, RBI), Ritchie Boudreaux (double), Wes Toups (RBI, three runs), Thomas McGoey (hit), Zach Martinez (hit, RBI), Trey Johnson (hit, RBI) and Walters (hit, RBI).

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 6, SOUTH TERREBONNE 3

At Galliano, the Tarpons improved to 15-9 overall and 5-6 in district play with the win.

Jake Galjour was the winning pitcher. In 4 1/3 innings, he allowed three hits, three runs, two earned runs, four strikeouts and five walks. Noah Plaisance (2 2/3 innings, one hit, no runs, six strikeouts) got the save.

Austin Danos went 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead the Tarpons at the plate, and Deuce Cheramie had two RBIs. Jelby Cheramie and Jake Galjour had RBI hits.

Trey Gautreaux went 2-for-3 to lead the Gators (11-10 overall, 4-5 in district) at the plate.

Saige Pellegrin (4 1/3 innings, seven hits, six runs, two earned runs, two strikeouts, one walk) was the losing pitcher, and Lance Pellegrin worked 1 2/3 innings on the mound.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 14, MORGAN CITY 3, 6 INNINGS

At Houma, the Terriers finished with 12 hits in the District 7-4A win.

Hunter Porche had a solo home run and scored a run for the Terriers (19-8 overall, 9-0 in district). Other leading batters were Eli David (three RBIs, two doubles), Gavin Daigle (3-for-3, three RBIs), Brennan Hamner (two RBIs) and Evan Frank (3-for-3).

Zachary Regira was the winning pitcher. In four innings of work, he allowed four hits, no runs, two walks and struck out eight batters. David pitched two innings and finished with two strikeouts.

EAST ASCENSION 9, ASSUMPTION 4

At Gonzales, the Spartans scored four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to push past the Mustangs (13-18 overall) in nondistrict play.

Andrew Landry and Gage Esneault led Assumption at the plate by batting 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Ethan Brister took the loss in 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, four runs, two earned runs and four walks.

ST. JAMES 6, LUSHER 1

At New Orleans, Wildcats pitcher Alec Mahler got the complete-game win and finished with six strikeouts in District 10-3A play.

Mahler also allowed four hits, one run and two walks.

Rahlik Fleming went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats (14-11 overall; 4-2 in district), while Sean LeBouef had a solo home run and Tyler Steib and Parker Folse added RBIs.

ST. MARTIN’S EPISCOPAL 7, HOUMA CHRISTIAN 2

At Metairie, the Warriors (5-15 overall, 3-1 in district) had four hits but only scored two runs in the District 8-1A loss.

Jace Adams went 3-for-4 with a RBI to lead the Warriors. Thomas Amador (one hit, seven runs, four strikeouts) was the losing pitcher in 4 2/3 innings.

