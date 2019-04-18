NAPOLEONVILLE -- The Vandebilt Catholic girls track and field team staged its most overwhelming performance of the season Wednesday in the District 7-4A Track Meet at Assumption High School.

The Lady Terriers won 13 of 19 events to easily claim the girls team championship with 217 points. E.D. White Catholic took second with 160 points on the girls side, and Assumption placed third with 81 points, followed by South Terrebonne (51), South Lafourche (44) Ellender (15) and Morgan City (6).

"This is exciting. We qualified for every event except javelin. It’s the most we ever qualified for regionals," Lady Terriers girls track and field coach Matt Falgout said. "They all ran great. Some of them are still peaking. Some are hitting their peak at the right time."

E.D. White showed its depth in cruising to the boys team title with 158 points. Vandebilt Catholic finished second with 98 points on the boys side, and South Terrebonne placed third with 95 points, followed by South Lafourche (91), Assumption (64), Morgan City (56) and Ellender (24).

"The guys gave great effort. They competed hard," Cardinals track and field coach Tommy Schexnayder said. "We were able to get scores form every phase of our team: our distance guys, sprint guys, relays. In the field, our jumpers set PRs. It was a great team effort by a bunch of great guys."

Girls field MVP Amy Parrot led the Lady Terriers with victories in the long jump and triple jump. Vandebilt also got first-place finishes from Emery Prentice (pole vault), Rebecca Lawrence (high jump), Sarah Boudreaux (discus), Brynn Kelso (800 and 1,600 meter runs), Madison Richoux (400 meter dash), Ella Chesnut (3,200 meter run), Ilse Jongblote (300 meter hurdles), 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays.

"They’ve been working really hard. We’re rolling. We’re doing great," Falgout said. "Morgan Haydel stepped it up for us in the relays. Amy got field MVP. Brynn was a point-and-a-half from being track MVP. They’re all happy and having fun. That’s what it’s about."

E.D. White’s Jadacia Shanklin was named girls track MVP with wins in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and by scoring points in the 400 and 800 meter relays.

In the boys events, E.D. White earned first place in four events, same as Morgan City, and one less than Vandebilt. The Cardinals accumulated points with multiple second and third place finishes in various events.

Boys track MVP Braedon Methvin sparked E.D. White with wins in 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. The Cardinals also got victories from Andrew LeBlanc (javelin) and from their 4x800 meter relay team.

"Our coaching staff did a good job all year of piecing this together to make this happen," Schexnayder noted. "Braedon’s a sophomore distance runner. He’s been phenomenal for us. We’re glad we have him."

Vandebilt’s Kenneth Franklin was named boys field MVP with wins in the long jump and triple jumps.

The Top 4 finishers in each event qualify for the regional meet April 24 at Thibodaux High School.

"It’s going to be a great track meet. We’ve got the New Orleans teams coming. Karr, Carver, Warren Easton and Lakeshore," Schexnayder said. "The guys love to compete, so they’ll embrace it."

"We have the toughest region in the state in 4A," Falgout said. "Our focus is coming out in the Top 3 so we can qualify for state. The more we bring to the table for state the better chance of scoring points. The girls are jacked up. They’re ready to roll, and they want to get better."

For complete results from the District 7-4A meet check bayoupreps.com.