Class 5A, No. 7 Etowah defeated No. 3 Jasper 6-0 in a decisive third game on Monday behind a dominating pitching performance from Logan Lafollette.

Lafollette took a no-hitter into the seventh inning only to give up his first hit of the game with two outs.

Will Hotalen was the leading hitter for the Blue Devils, going 3-3 from the plate with two doubles, a walk and 4 RBI.

Hunter Smalley also had a hit and a sacrifice fly RBI.

The win finished a series that had been dominated by pitching.

The Blue Devils took the opening game of the series 2-0 on Saturday, but Jasper earned a 2-1 victory in the second game to force Monday's game.

Etowah will face off against Boaz on Friday at 5 p.m.

Sardis falls at Russellville

Scoring two runs in its first inning of the postseason, Sardis baseball could not maintain its offense and eventually ran out of pitching Monday night as its season ended with a sweep by Russellville.

The Lions (10-13) lost to the four-time Class 5A finalist Golden Tigers, 5-2 and 20-3.

Connor Morris threw 4 2/3 innings in the opener. He held Russellville (17-16) scoreless in the second and fourth innings and allowed a total of five hits, five walks and a hit batter.

Brayden Bridges pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, holding Russellville to no more runs on no hits and a walk.

Luke Morris singled and Trey Hubbard walked in the first inning of game one, with Morris scoring on a fielder’s choice and Hubbard on an RBI single by Brody Samples. Tyler Goosby reached base twice, but Caden Parker held Sardis scoreless over the final six innings.

In game two, Braxton Brooks opened the Sardis first inning with a single and, after a successful Luke Morris bunt, scored on Hubbard’s groundout. Morris and Hubbard drove in two more runs in the fifth inning of game two.

But a quintet of Sardis pitchers, despite allowing only eight Russellville hits, combine to walk 20 batters and hit three more.

Russellville will host Southside-Gadsden this weekend.

— Craig Thomas, Times Daily

COLLEGE GOLF

JSU takes lead at OVC men's tourney

MUSCLE SHOALS - Behind another solid outing from Jesus Dario Montenegro, the Jacksonville State men's golf team took over first place in Round Two of the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Golf Championship on Monday.

Montenegro tied for the low round of the day with a 4-under 68 to take a two-shot lead atop the individual leaderboard, leading the Gamecocks to a 6-under 282 that helped them leap Belmont and take a five-shot lead with one round remaining. JSU is 17-under through 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament, and its two-day score of 559 is tops in the 11-team event.

The Gamecocks will go for their third-straight OVC title on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

JSU hosts Auburn, Alabama

JACKSONVILLE - For the first time in program history, Jacksonville State will host Auburn and Alabama on back-to-back nights when the Tigers and Crimson Tide visit Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

First pitch for both in-state battles is set for 6 p.m. Limited tickets are available for both midweek outings. Reserved tickets for each match up are $20, while general admission tickets are $15. General admission tickets do not reserve a seat in the main seating area but are good for the berm down the left field line or for standing room on the concourse. Tickets are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets and at the JSU Athletic Ticket office at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Tickets will also be available at the box office at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.