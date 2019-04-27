BEAUMONT, Texas – The Nicholls State University softball team let a seventh-inning lead slip away for just the second time this season as the Colonels gave up three runs in the seventh in a 5-4 loss at Lamar Friday evening.

Leading 4-2 heading into the final frame, senior Megan Landry was unable to secure her 23rd win of the season as Lamar rallied with four consecutive one-out hits to win the game. With runners on second and third and trailing 4-3, LU’s Kelly Meeuwsen doubled for the walk-off Southland Conference victory.

With the second consecutive conference loss, Nicholls (28-19 overall, 17-5 in the SLC) slipped to 1.5 games back of Sam Houston State, which swept UIW in its Friday doubleheader. The Colonels will wrap up the series at Lamar with their own doubleheader Saturday starting at noon.

Lamar scored first with a run in the second, but Nicholls answered with a three-run third. The Colonels loaded the bases with no outs before Kali Clement and Kasey Frederick came through with sacrifice flies for a 2-1 lead. Samantha Dares capped the inning with an RBI single.

Nicholls added to its lead in the fourth when Amanda Gianelloni extended her hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI bunt single. Caitlin Garcia started the frame with a double and pinch-runner Danielle Duplay scored for the 4-1 advantage.

But it was all Lamar the rest of the way. Aaliyah Ruiz (6-4) gave up a single to Kelsey Miller, her second of the game, in the sixth with two down and then issued a two-out walk to Clement in the seventh. They were the only base runners for the Colonels in the final three innings.

LU made it 4-2 in the fifth when Jade Lewis homered. She then had an RBI single in the seventh before Meeuwsen’s walk off.

Landry allowed a season-high 11 hits, which marked the first time she gave up double figures in hits since Feb. 23 of last year. She finished with four strikeouts and walked one.