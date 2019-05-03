After a week away, Nicholls baseball returns to Southland Conference play this weekend as the Colonels host Houston Baptist for a three-game series starting on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray E. Didier Field.

Nicholls (23-22, 10-11 SLC) will try to break a recent slump against conference opponents after losing the past three series against Northwestern State, Incarnate Word and Southeastern Louisiana.

It’ll have a little momentum to work with thanks to a confidence-boosting sweep of San Jose State last weekend. However, the Colonels did fall to Southern 6-5 on Wednesday night, breaking a four-game win streak in the process.

With only three weekends remaining before the end of the regular season, the Colonels are in desperate need of a few wins to secure a spot in the Southland Tournament later this month.

Nicholls currently sits at No. 9 in the Southland when only the top 8 teams earn an invite to Sugarland, Texas. And while its final two series are against bottom-dwelling Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist poses a bit tougher of a challenge as the current No. 4 seed.

The good news is that Nicholls’ starting rotation is expected to be at full strength with Friday starter Trever Kilcrease shaking off a pinched nerve in his back that’s hampered him the past couple of weeks.

Coach Seth Thibodeaux said while there’s still a little pain remaining, Kilcrease seems to be improving and will start in his usual spot.