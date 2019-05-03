Memphis catcher Joe Hudson fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four runs to carry the Redbirds to a 8-4 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday night.

Hudson opened the third inning with a home run to give the Redbirds their first lead at 2-1, then roped a two-run double in the fourth to snap a 3-3 tie. He added an RBI single in the sixth, but flied out to center field in his final at-bat attempting to hit for the cycle.

The Redbirds piled up 14 hits through the first seven innings, with Adolis Garcia joining Hudson in collecting three knocks. Baby Cakes starter Dustin Beggs (1-1) was unable to stop the bleeding, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Austin Gomber improved to 4-0 for the Redbirds, scattering three runs and seven hits in five innings. Gomber struck out seven and walked three.