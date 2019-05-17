PANAMA CITY — Rutherford’s Montell Bouie, the Rams' leading tackler in 2017 and 2018, raced straight for the end zone with almost three minutes left in Thursday night’s spring jamboree game against North Bay Haven.

As had been the case for much of the night, no one had a chance of stopping him from finding the end zone for the 40-yard score.

“He’s always had the ability,” Rutherford coach Loren Tillman said. “We just were using him more on defense because that’s where we needed him.”

That score sealed the 21-7 victory for the Rams inside Tommy Oliver Stadium. Rutherford also defeated Bozeman 13-0 earlier in the evening in their abbreviated half of football. North Bay Haven was able to split the evening by beating Bozeman 14-0.

Bouie came up big in that one as well, catching a pass for a 58-yard score from quarterback Marcus Hammack. The running back finished the evening with 140 rushing yards on 11 carries and two receptions for 69 yards.

The rest of the Rams offense combined to record 57 rushing yards and 152 receiving yards. When Rutherford wasn’t targeting Bouie, the quarterbacks were often looking for receiver Brian Edwards.

“Brian is probably one of, if not the most, athletic people in Bay County and I think everybody knows that,” Tillman said.

Hammack split time with Zy'Darrius Givens at the quarterback position for Rutherford. Hammack attempted 13 more passes than Givens, but he could not separate himself much in passing yardage. Givens still accounted for 45 of the team’s passing yards on only four attempts.

“These two guys that played tonight, this was their first varsity snaps for Rutherford High School at quarterback and I thought they did a pretty good job managing the game,” Tillman said.

The Rutherford coach said he was even more impressed by the success of his offense considering they were without his most experienced quarterback Dillyn Richardson, who is currently involved with the baseball team’s playoff run. Tillman said all three will continue competing for the starting job going forward.

Bozeman also used two quarterbacks on Wednesday night. In the loss to the Rams, Blake Embrick completed 2 of 7 attempts for a total of 24 yards.

One of those completions found its way to Jordan Rosalis, who finished the game with 25 yards receiving and one interception on defense.

In Bozeman’s second game against North Bay Haven, Rosalis was given control of the offense. He finished the game with 7 of 11 for 87 yards and also carried the ball six times for 30 yards.

NBH broke the mold by sticking with one quarterback Trey Johnson for the entire evening. He finished completing only three passes for a total of 23 yards and one interception.

Buccaneers coach Andy Siegal said he was impressed with Johnson’s performance. Most of his incompletions were dropped by his receivers, often because they broke on their routes a little early.

“They are nervous,” Siegal said of his receivers. “They haven’t had a lot of experience and we’re still working on stuff.”

Johnson also finished the game with 25 rushing yards on nine carries. The unquestioned leader of the Buccaneer offense was running back Cam Gant, who finished the evening with 16 carries for 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a tough kid and he comes from a family of athletes,” Siegal said of Grant. “That’s kind of expected in their family.”