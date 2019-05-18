SAND HILLS — The 2018 postseason ended in about as bitter of fashion for Bozeman as one could imagine, getting run-ruled twice in a span of three games by district rival Port St. Joe following a perfect district regular season.

Bozeman vowed heading into 2019 that there would be no repeat of the inglorious end to that season, and with Friday’s run-rule victory over Jay the Bucks have ensured that, however this season ends, that end will come in Fort Myers.

The Bucks dominated Jay 10-0 in six innings in the Region 2-1A final to earn the first trip to the state semifinals since 2016 and the program's fourth overall.

"It feels good," Bozeman coach Jeff Patton said. "This has been the goal, but the goal is not just to get there. We’ve got bigger plans than that, but we had to get there first. The kids are excited, they’re hungry, they’re playing as well as they can play right now."

Bozeman has done it in dominating fashion in the postseason, winning the last four games since the start of the district tournament by a combined score of 32-1.

If the Bucks have looked the part of a highly-motivated and determined team, that’s because they’ve been just that, and one not need look very far to find the source of that motivation.

"Last year did not end anywhere near the way we wanted to, getting run-ruled by Port St. Jose two out of three games," Patton said. "We remember it and we use it, but not for any kind of revenge or anything. It was just to keep us motivated during workouts and practice. We don’t want to slip and let that happen again."

Following a 10-0 district championship win over Port St. Joe and a comfortable 7-1 victory over Northview in the region semifinals, the Bucks again faced little trouble finding the winners’ circle Friday.

Bozeman scored three runs in the second inning, another in the fourth, and exploded for five runs in the fifth to blow the game open.

An RBI single by Taylor Gay in the bottom of the sixth ended the game in walk-off fashion.

Tyler Lee didn’t need nearly that much support on the mound, as the junior right-hander tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts, allowing only one Jay player to reach scoring position all night.

Fellow senior Kyle Gilmore has been the No. 2 starter for Bozeman all season and is second on the team with seven wins and 46 2/3 innings pitched on the season.

But it was Lee who got the call and he responded with a gem of a performance in just his third start of the year.

"Kyle has pitched really good all year and I knew it would be him or me," Lee said. "But I was definitely ready in case my number was called."

Lee was certainly ready, allowing a walk in each of the first three innings but keeping the Royals hitless until a two-out single to centerfield by Jay’s Trace Seib broke up the no-hitter in the top of the sixth inning.

Patton said he wasn’t at all surprised by Lee’s performance, though the decision to give him the ball wasn’t an easy one.

"We were absolutely deciding between him and Kyle, and Kyle had earned the right to pitch in this game too," he said. "But we thought Tyler might be the better matchup for the way these guys played.

"We have a lot of confidence in Kyle and we wouldn’t be here without him, but we wanted to give the ball to Tyler tonight and we felt like he might have this kind of performance."

The run support came early with a three-run second inning featuring an RBI single by Barrett Johnston after a costly throwing error by Jay starting pitcher Josh Majors allowed the first Bozeman run.

Johnston added another RBI hit in the fifth inning, with Brock Langlotz coming up with the bases loaded two batters later and ripping a double to the gap in left centerfield to clear the bases and make it 9-0.

Langlotz led the Bucks with four RBI, while Johnston and Gay had two hits each. Gay also had an RBI and scored three times.

Lee was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI, while Zack Foster and Charlie Red both had a hit, two walks, and a run. Chad McCann drew three free passes and also scored a run.

Bozeman will next play Chiefland on Wednesday in the 1A semifinals in Fort Myers. With a win, the Bucks will get the chance Thursday to play for their first state championship.

"Man, all that hard work we put in this year, it means everything," Lee said of getting to go to state. "We’re not done yet, but this is definitely a step toward where we’re trying to go."